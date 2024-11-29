Action from the Men's International Invitational match between Ukraine and France Militaire at the Dubai Sevens. Pawan Singh / The National
Sport

'It was silence for guys who are gone' - Ukraine honour players lost to war at Dubai Sevens

Nation's rugby team competing in International Invitational thanks to special dispensation from Ministry of Sport

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 29, 2024

