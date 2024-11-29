Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appears to be more keen to negotiate with the West. Getty
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appears to be more keen to negotiate with the West. Getty

News

UK

Iran seeking more diplomatic talks with the West

A Trump presidency and potential Israeli attacks mean Tehran is seeking engagement on nuclear issues

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

November 29, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London