Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israeli Knesset’s approval of motion on West Bank annexation

Arab and Islamic countries, including the UAE, have condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a motion calling for the imposition of so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

The non-binding vote in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, was backed by members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, as well as some opposition politicians.

Widely viewed in Israel as purely symbolic, the decision nonetheless makes clear the readiness of many in the country to shun a two-state solution, the diplomatic route backed by most of the international community to achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Knesset's decision comes as security in the West Bank deteriorates, with widespread Israeli army operations, militant attacks, settler violence and land grabs all happening at an accelerated rate. There is a widespread belief that Israel's expanded presence in the region, whether in the form of the military or settlers, has already led to a de facto annexation in many parts.

A demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza facing severe shortages of food and other essentials in the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 23, 2025. AFP

The move is “a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and a flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions”, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation said in a joint statement.

Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory, they said, adding that “this unilateral Israeli action has no legal effect and cannot alter the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part of that territory”.

They also emphasised that such Israeli measures “will only fuel the growing tension in the region, exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe”.

They called on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to assume their “legal and moral responsibilities” and take urgent action to halt illegal Israeli policies “aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, undermining the prospects for achieving a just and lasting peace, and eliminating the prospect of a two-state solution”.

They also renewed their commitment to the two-state solution based on international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

An Israeli army bulldozer demolishes buildings during an Israeli military operation in the Tulkarem refugee camp, July 7, 2025. EPA

The Palestine Liberation Organisation’s deputy chairman Hussein Al Sheikh also condemned the decision, calling it in a post on X “not only a direct assault on the rights of the Palestinian people, but also a dangerous escalation that harms the prospects for peace, stability and the two-state solution”.

“These unilateral Israeli actions blatantly violate international law and the ongoing international consensus regarding the status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank,” he said.

Mr Al Sheikh is widely viewed as one of the most influential PLO politicians after President Mahmoud Abbas. Earlier in the week, he met US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a notable change in approach after US President Donald Trump's ambassador in the first term was snubbed by Palestinian leadership in anger at the US leader's pro-Israel, pro-settler positions.

