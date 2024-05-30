Slovenia set to recognise Palestine in 'message of peace'

Slovenia's government agreed on Thursday to recognise the state of Palestine, following in the footsteps of European partners, in a push for Middle East peace.

The "message of peace" announced by Prime Minister Robert Golob is subject to approval by parliament, which could come as soon as next week.

Slovenia said its decision "sends a strong signal" to other countries to join the growing list after Spain, Ireland and Norway recognised Palestine this week.

The moves are intended to re-open a long-term peace process and have been welcomed by several Middle East countries, but opposed by Israel.

"The Israelis and Palestinians have the right to raise their children in peace, security and prosperity in their own states," said Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

"The recognition of Palestine is the only way for the two countries and peoples to coexist in peace."

Mr Golob's liberal coalition has a majority in Slovenia's 90-member parliament, meaning the vote is expected to pass.

It would make Slovenia the third EU country to do so during the war in Gaza, alongside Spain, Ireland and non-EU member Norway.

Sweden recognised Palestine in 2014. A handful of countries did so before joining the EU, while key western players, including France and Germany, have not.

A Palestinian flag flies next to a Slovenian and a European Union flag at a government building in Ljubljana. Reuters

Mr Golob said recognition would apply to a Palestinian state within UN-agreed borders or those established in any future settlement.

Slovenia said in early May that recognition was a matter of "when, not if" as efforts gather pace towards a two-state peace settlement.

It had said it would review progress in June on ceasefire talks, the release of hostages and efforts to improve Palestinian self-government.

However, the process has been brought forward amid massive pressure on Israel to stop its attack on Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Israeli forces have continued operations in Rafah and attacked a camp for displaced Palestinians despite an order from the International Court of Justice to change course.

Spain and Ireland are pushing for the EU to consider trade measures against Israel for its continued attacks on Rafah.