Katz threatens to 'destroy Gaza' if Hamas does not accept Israel's truce terms

Gaza will be destroyed unless Hamas releases all its hostages and disarms, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday after an Israeli air strike against the militant group's leaders in Qatar.
The attack on the Qatari capital, which the Israeli military called Operation Summit of Fire, happened as senior Hamas leaders were believed to be meeting to consider the latest US proposal to halt Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel's security policy is clear – Israel's long hand will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place for them to hide. Everyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre will be brought to justice in full," Mr Katz wrote on social media network X, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led attack that started the conflict.
"Everyone who carries out terror against Israel will be harmed. If the Hamas murderers and rapists do not accept Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all the hostages and the disarmament of their weapons – they will be destroyed and Gaza will be destroyed," he said.
Hamas said six people were killed in the attack, including a son of its top negotiator Khalil Al Hayya, but that its senior leaders had survived. Qatar said one of its security officers also died.
The Israeli army intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. It told residents of another building in Gaza city, and those in tents around it, to leave before it was destroyed.
The army "will attack the building soon due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or adjacent to it," its Arabic-language spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee said on X.
Israel said it has demolished more than 50 high-rise buildings recent days as the army presses an offensive to seize control of the city and rescue about 50 hostages.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said demolishing the high-rises was “only the beginning of the main intensive operation – the ground incursion of our forces.”
Israel on Tuesday ordered the city's entire population to leave what it says is Hamas’s remaining stronghold, where hundreds of thousands of people remain under conditions of famine. Earlier eviction orders were for specific areas of the northern city.
Residents have been evicted and told to head south towards a so-called humanitarian zone in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn on Wednesday. It said that five were killed in a drone attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in north-western Gaza city. Drones also bombed another tent near Al Ahli Arab Baptist hospital in the city, resulting in one dead and the injury of others.
In central Gaza, a man was killed and several injured in a drone strike on an apartment in Bureij refugee camp, and a child was killed in a strike on a tent housing the displaced in the city of Deir Al Balah.
The war began when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people on October 7, 2023, and killed some 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians. Forty-eight hostages are still held inside Gaza, about 20 of them believed to be alive.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says about half of those killed were women and children.
Prospects for a ceasefire and a deal to release the remaining 48 hostages, 20 of whom are thought to be alive, appear dim.
Israel imposed a complete aid blockade on Gaza in early March, letting in no supplies for three months, leading to famine in Gaza city and widespread hunger in the territory.
The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that five more Palestinians, including a child, died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours. The number of hunger-related deaths during the conflict has risen to 404, including 141 children, it said.
