Benjamin Netanyahu sends stern letters to 'weak' leaders recognising Palestine

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at the leaders of France and Australia in personal letters condemning their plans to recognise Palestine.

In similarly worded broadsides, Mr Netanyahu accused the French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of fuelling anti-Semitism by backing a Palestinian state.

His spat with Mr Albanese has escalated after Australia denied visas to hardline Israeli figures, prompting Israel to retaliate by barring diplomats. On Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu described the Australian leader as "a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews".

Mr Macron has also been a target of Israeli anger after he announced in July that France would recognise Palestine, triggering similar announcements by Britain, Canada and others. Several plan to make recognition official when the UN General Assembly meets next month.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have both drawn the ire of Israel's leadership. EPA

In his letter to Mr Macron, which was seen by AFP, Mr Netanyahu said anti-Jewish hatred was on the rise in France. "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this anti-Semitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement," he wrote.

"It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets."

The letter to Mr Albanese, which was revealed by Sky News Australia, mentioned a spate of incidents at Jewish sites in Australia, which Mr Netanyahu said were part of a "campaign of intimidation".

He called on both leaders to "replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve, and to do so by a clear date: the Jewish New Year, September 23". That is also when world leaders begin taking the floor at the UN General Assembly.

Israeli troops are preparing a new assault on Gaza city as a first step to retaking control of the strip. EPA

There was no immediate reaction from France or Australia. Mr Albanese said last week that the Israeli leader was "in denial" about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu, who has positioned himself as a firm opponent of a Palestinian state, has alarmed foreign leaders by planning to expand the war despite the already dire conditions in Gaza. Israeli troops have been instructed to capture Gaza city as a first step to retaking control of the strip.

The US also rejects the idea of statehood and last month announced sanctions on Palestinian officials in apparent retaliation at the growing momentum behind a state.

