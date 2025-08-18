Israel revokes visas for Australian diplomats to Palestinian Authority

Israel has revoked the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, after Canberra refused to grant visas to Israeli figures and announced its intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

The Australian government said it cancelled the visa of a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition who opposes Palestinian statehood and called for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

"I have decided to revoke the residency visas of Australia's representatives to the Palestinian Authority," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a post on X. He added that the Australian ambassador to Israel was informed of the decision.

Like many countries, Australia has an embassy in Tel Aviv and a representative office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the PA is based. "I also instructed the Israeli embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel," said Mr Saar.

He said the move came after Australia announced its plan to recognise a Palestinian state and its "unjustified refusal" to grant visas to Israeli figures including former minister Ayelet Shaked and the chairman of a Knesset law and justice committee, Simcha Rothman.

Mr Rothman, a member of the Religious Zionist party led by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, had been scheduled to visit Australia this month at the invitation of a conservative Jewish organisation. Mr Rothman said he was told his visa was cancelled over remarks the Australian government considered inflammatory, including his assertion that Palestinian statehood would lead to the destruction of Israel and his call for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

Australia's government did not immediately comment on Israel's decision. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the move as illegal and a breach of international law.

Australia is set to recognise a Palestinian state next month, a move it hopes will contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

In June, Australia and four other countries imposed sanctions on Mr Smotrich and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over accusations of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

