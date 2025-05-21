Sharjah charity to deliver fresh bread to 20,000 in Gaza as part of emergency aid project

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A charity organisation in Sharjah has launched a scheme to deliver fresh bread to 20,000 people in Gaza each day.

A Dh750,000 monthly budget has been allocated to the project being helmed by Sharjah Charity International, as part of an emergency response to the worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave.

This follows an agreement between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar to enable the entry of aid into Gaza.

The bakeries will run as part of an initiative under the UAE’s broader Gallant Knight 3 campaign launched by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Gaza’s civilians.

“This project is designed to help some of the most vulnerable groups especially children, the elderly, and displaced families who are living in extremely difficult conditions due to the ongoing crisis,” said Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, executive director of Sharjah Charity International.

“Operating the bakeries will provide people with bread, a daily essential, and builds on our earlier efforts, including digging 12 wells and running community kitchens to supply food to those affected.

“The bakery project alone is expected to supply bread to 20,000 people every day, making it one of the largest food aid initiatives currently serving the Gaza Strip, where there is a severe shortage of supplies and limited bakery capacity.”

He said the project would ensure aid reaches those most in need while maintaining their dignity and addressing their essential needs. He urged the public in the UAE to support the bakery programme by donating.

How to help

“We have made the donation process easy and secure. People can contribute via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, SMS, or through our official website, he said. “Cash donations are also accepted at the charity’s offices, mosques, and retail locations.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, can change the life of a family that has lost everything. A quick response from donors allows us to expand the reach of support to as many people as possible in the coming days.

“We see it as our responsibility to continue supporting the people of Gaza, and we remain committed to sustainable humanitarian work that upholds human dignity and helps communities stay resilient in the face of hardship.”

The charity recently launched a fundraising campaign to collect Dh2.6 million for life-sustaining projects in Gaza. Of this, Dh1.2 million will go toward digging 12 new wells for clean water which is expected to benefit more than 312,000 people while Dh1.4 million will help fund the kitchens. The projects together aim to serve more than 45,000 people daily.