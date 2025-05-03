Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister, was re-elected in May 3's vote, becoming the nation's first leader in 21 years to win back-to-back elections. Bloomberg
News

UAE

Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Anthony Albanese on Australian general election win

UAE President wishes success for the re-elected Prime Minister

The National

May 03, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday congratulated Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose centre-Left Labour party was victorious in the country’s general election.

The President said that he wishes Mr Albanese “success in leading his country to ongoing progress and prosperity”.

“Ties between the UAE and Australia are deeply rooted and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our economic partnership for the benefit of our nations and peoples,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote in a post on X.

While votes were still being counted on Saturday, Australians appeared to have handed Mr Albanese, 62, a landslide victory, and a second term as Prime Minister.

The UAE and Australia entered into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year and it is due to come into effect this year, pending parliamentary approval in Canberra.

Its aim is to boost trade and open new investment opportunities between the two countries, with sectors such as agriculture, renewables, aviation and critical minerals expected to benefit from the deal.

It is the first such trade agreement Australia has signed with any country in the Middle East.

