Benjamin Netanyahu 'reckless', Qatar says after Israeli leader accuses Doha of harbouring Hamas

Qatar labelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “reckless” early on Thursday after he accused Doha of financing and providing a safe haven for Hamas.
The Israeli leader on Wednesday warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials who have been living in the country or “bring them to justice”.
“If you don't, we will,” he added, which prompted a stern response from Qatar.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned what it called Mr Netanyahu's “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty”.
The statement comes after Israel launched an air strike on a building in Doha on Tuesday in an attempt to kill Hamas political leaders, leading to widespread international condemnation.
Qatar, along with Egypt, has been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel to end the Gaza war. Doha has long hosted the political office of Hamas.
“Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel,” the ministry said.
“The negotiations were always held in an official and transparent manner, with international support and in the presence of US and Israeli delegations. Netanyahu's insinuation that Qatar secretly harboured the Hamas delegation is a desperate attempt to justify a crime condemned by the entire world.
“We will work with our partners to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end,” the ministry added.
In the US, Israel's ambassador Yechiel Leiter was unrepentant on Wednesday, saying that if Israel had failed to kill Hamas leaders in the Doha strike, it would succeed next time.
“We have put terrorists on notice, wherever they may be … we're going to pursue them, and we're going to destroy those who will destroy us,” he said in a speech at the US Capitol complex.
Washington has distanced itself from the Doha attack, with US President Donald Trump saying he was “unhappy” about the strike.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Mr Trump had a heated call with Mr Netanyahu on Tuesday, telling him his decision to attack Hamas inside Qatar was not wise.
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN that a response to Israel's attacks was being discussed with regional partners and that leaders would meet in Doha in the near future.
When asked if Doha would shut down Hamas' political office, he said his government was “reassessing everything”.
“We are in a very detailed conversation with the United States government and we need to understand what will be the way forward,” he said.
Mr Netanyahu has defied global condemnation of the Doha strike, immediately following up on Wednesday with attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Israel attacked the Houthi Defence Ministry and other locations in the capital Sanaa, killing at least 35 people.
