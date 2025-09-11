UAE strongly condemns Israeli PM Netanyahu’s ‘hostile statements' on Qatar

The UAE has strongly condemned the “hostile statements" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Qatar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Qatar’s security is an integral part of the Gulf’s stability. It emphasised that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework.

The ministry also stressed the UAE’s rejection of the Israeli statements, which included future threats directed at Qatar, state news agency Wam reported. The ministry added that continuing such hostile rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards a dangerous path.

It was a response to comments from Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday, when he warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials from the country or “bring them to justice”. “If you don't, we will,” he added.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned what it called Mr Netanyahu's “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty”. Doha has helped to mediate Gaza ceasefire talks, alongside Egypt and the US.

“Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel,” the ministry said.

Israeli strike sparks fury

The Israeli military launched a strike on Doha on Tuesday, in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, leading to international condemnation.

The militant group said its senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A Qatari security force member also died in the attack.

Senior Hamas negotiator Khalil Al Hayya's son Haman was killed, alongside his office director Jihad Labad and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Mr Netanyahu has defied global condemnation of the Doha attack. On Wednesday, Israel launched attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. At least 35 people were killed in strikes on the Houthi Defence Ministry and other sites in the capital Sanaa.

Show of support

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha. They discussed the strong ties between the two countries and the Israeli aggression that targeted Hamas leaders.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, Wam reported.

He stressed that the attack was a breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and warned that such actions threaten regional security, stability and the prospect of peace. Sheikh Mohamed also praised Sheikh Tamim's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

