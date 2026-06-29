Etihad Rail: How landmark passenger service will transform UAE travel

A UAE mega project years in the making becomes a reality on Tuesday as Etihad Rail launches its landmark passenger service.

Hundreds of excited travellers will be part of a milestone moment in the country's development when the first train sets off from Fujairah on its way to Abu Dhabi at 5.34am.

The start of the eagerly awaited passenger route – which was confirmed last week – will signal a new era for a growing public transport network and help to transform travel in the Emirates.

Here, The National takes a closer look at the national rail network ahead of daily services getting up and running.

What is the first Etihad Rail route?

The inaugural Etihad Rail route will be between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, with six daily journeys in both directions.

The service will take passengers to and from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City station to Fujairah's Al Hilal City station.

Train trips will take about one hour and 45 minutes, slashing the typical journey time between the emirates when travelling by car by about an hour.

As well as boosting connectivity, the train rides will offer passengers a scenic route to savour through the rugged mountain terrain.

What about the stations and trains?

Play 00:36 A look inside the Etihad Rail passenger train

Etihad Rail's passenger fleet comprises 13 trains, each with a capacity of 400 passengers and a top speed of 200kph.

The UAE's new train stations will feature amenities including cafes, restaurants and shops. Dining options will also be available on board.

The National was last week given a glimpse into the Abu Dhabi station ahead of its grand opening to the public.

From the outside, the station looks futuristic, with a white-panelled facade. On entering the atrium, one of the first things passengers will see is Emirates Sands, a stylised 3D map of the planned rail network made up of sand from each of the seven emirates.

The atrium is home to a wide variety of amenities, including restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as a dedicated lounge for holders of premium class tickets.

WH Smith, Chicking, Shot and Starbucks are among the retailers confirmed to be opening branches inside the station.

Rail tickets can be purchased from conveniently placed machines, as can Hafilat bus passes, with the station having been integrated into Abu Dhabi's bus network.

Etihad Rail will provide a shuttle bus service between the Mohamed bin Zayed City station and key locations in the capital.

The shuttle services will be available from Adnoc headquarters in Corniche Road West, Adnec Centre on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Reem Mall on Reem Island.

The shuttle buses, for Dh10, can be booked through Etihad Rail's website and app.

How much will tickets cost?

Etihad Rail is offering an initial 50 per cent discount for tickets on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route for the initial launch period.

The reduced fares will be Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for Premium Class.

There has been huge demand from the public, with tickets already sold out for the first day of journeys and only limited availability for trips on Wednesday.

When will other passenger routes begin?

The Etihad Rail network will rapidly take shape in the coming months, with six stations to be open to the public by the end of March next year.

Following this week's launch of the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route, Dubai's station at Jumeirah Golf Estates will open on September 30, along with Al Dhaid station in Sharjah.

Al Dhafra train station is to welcome passengers on December 30, with Sharjah's University City station to begin operations on March 30 next year.

The Etihad Rail website lists 10 stations on an expanded train network.

The remaining stations – for which launch dates are yet to be announced – are in Al Sila, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed and Liwa.

Why is Etihad Rail important?

Previous slide Next slide Ticket machines at Etihad Rail's new passenger train station in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

Premium class seats on board the new trains Info

The station’s design allows it to make perfect use of natural light, while guiding lines on the floor ensure first-time visitors will know where to find their platforms Info

Turnstiles inside the passenger train station in Mohamed bin Zayed City Info

UAE flags outside the station in the UAE capital Info

One of Etihad Rail's 13 new passenger trains on the platform at the new public transport hub Info

A 3D map of the UAE inside the station shows the planned route of Etihad Rail's nationwide passenger network Info

Etihad Rail has announced that journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will begin on June 30 Info

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station, along with Al Hilal City station in Fujairah, are the first of 10 announced rail hubs in the UAE Info

















The national rail project will seek to better connect the emirates, bolster public transport options to help reduce numbers of car journeys and boost the environment and act as a catalyst for further investment, tourism and urban growth.

Passenger numbers across the network are expected to reach 36 million by 2030.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, spoke of the significance of the Etihad Rail project after inaugurating the Abu Dhabi station last week.

Sheikh Khaled said the start of passenger services reflected the country's efforts to develop a fully integrated transport network to strengthen connectivity between the emirates and spur investment, tourism and urban development.

He hailed the major initiative as a strategic investment primed to advance the UAE's development journey and bolster its global standing.