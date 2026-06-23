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Etihad Rail passenger services will launch on June 30, ahead of a wider roll-out three months later. Antonie Robertson /The National
Etihad Rail passenger services will launch on June 30, ahead of a wider roll-out three months later. Antonie Robertson /The National
Etihad Rail passenger services will launch on June 30, ahead of a wider roll-out three months later. Antonie Robertson /The National
Etihad Rail passenger services will launch on June 30, ahead of a wider roll-out three months later. Antonie Robertson /The National

Etihad Rail to launch first passenger service on June 30

Journeys on landmark route between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will take 1 hour and 45 minutes

The National

June 23, 2026

Etihad Rail is to launch the operational phase of passenger services on June 30, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The first route on the much-anticipated public transport project will run from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, with journeys taking 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Train stations in Dubai and Al Dhaid are scheduled to open on September 30 as part of a wider launch of the country's largest infrastructure scheme.

The Al Dhafra train station will open to the public on September 30, with Sharjah's station to begin operations on March 30.


Updated: June 23, 2026, 7:42 AM