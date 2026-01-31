Sheikh Theyab visits Abu Dhabi's Etihad Rail station

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and chairman of Etihad Rail, has visited the passenger station in Abu Dhabi and led a board meeting there.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday the Etihad Rail meeting was aimed at reviewing progress across the UAE’s national rail network and its readiness to begin passenger rail services this year.

During the meeting, Sheikh Theyab and the board members were briefed on construction works at the station in Mohamed bin Zayed City, which is now nearing completion.

Video of the meeting showed Sheikh Theyab walking around the station which is scheduled to open this year. It showed the main concourse, network maps, ticket machines, digital information boards and a train at the platform.

Etihad Rail told The National last week that the first routes on the network will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

The three stations on this first route are in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and in Fujairah’s Sakamkam neighbourhood, near Al Hilal City development.

A date for the network launch is also yet to be announced but, once up and running, trains will travel at speeds of up to 200kph with a 400-passenger capacity.

During the meeting, the board was also briefed on Etihad Rail’s freight operations. The company transported more than 6.5 million tonnes of sulphur, more than 10 million tonnes of aggregates and 148,000 containers in 2025. Rail transport of bulk materials and containers also removed more than 500,000 truck journeys in the Al Dhafra Region, it said.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and chairman of Etihad Rail, at the passenger station in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The board also reviewed the UAE–Oman joint railway network, Hafeet Rail, which is now at about 30 per cent towards completion, it added.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and board member of Etihad Rail; Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and board member of Etihad Rail; and Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail; along with other board members and senior company officials.