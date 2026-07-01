Etihad Rail: A guide to ticket prices, timetables and services on board

It's all change in the UAE after Etihad Rail's passenger train service launched on Tuesday in a milestone moment for the nation's ambitious journey to better connect the emirates, increase economic growth, attract investment and boost tourism.

The launch of daily services from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi has been met with huge public enthusiasm. More than 10,000 tickets have been bought since bookings were opened last week.

Here, The National explains how you can buy tickets, the prices, deals on offer and what to expect when you board the train.

First timetable

Other stations on the network are due to get up and running between September 30 this year and March 30, 2027.

There will be as many as six train services – covering morning, afternoon and evening – on the daily timetable operating between Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City station and Fujairah's Al Hilal City station.

Play 00:27 Etihad Rail's first passenger service arrives at Abu Dhabi

Fujairah-bound trains from the Abu Dhabi station will depart at 8.19am, 1.53pm and 6.39pm, with journeys taking about one hour and 45 minutes.

Trains will leave Fujairah at 5.34am, 10.59am and 5.28pm, again taking roughly one hour and 45 minutes to reach their destination on a non-stop service.

How to buy tickets, and prices

Passengers can buy tickets on Etihad Rail's website and via its app.

Customers are asked to select their departure station and the date of travel. They can then choose an available time and either Comfort or Premium class tickets.

The Comfort adult ticket starts at Dh55 during the launch period, half the regular Dh109 fare. Etihad Rail has said how long the discount will run.

Previous slide Next slide Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers across the UAE to Abu Dhabi Info

Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi Info

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to open on the national network Info

A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to the Etihad Rail passenger train Info

Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi Info

Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking on one of the first passenger services Info













Once you select a Comfort ticket, you are asked to pick one of three ticket options: Standard, Value or Flex. Standard tickets are Dh55. Seats are assigned automatically, the order cannot be changed and no refunds are available.

Customers can spend Dh10 extra – taking the price to Dh65 – for Value tickets, which offer seat selection and allow changes to the ticket order. They are also non-refundable.

The Flex ticket incurs an additional Dh20 charge – raising the cost to Dh75 – and offers seat selection, allows changes to the booking and is refundable.

Premium adult tickets cost Dh120 with the current discount, down from the regular Dh239 price. The Standard ticket in the Premium section has no additional discharges. Train passengers can pay an extra Dh10 for the Value ticket and another Dh30 for the Flex ticket.

What about children and senior citizens?

For Comfort Class, tickets for children aged up to 17 are Dh28 (under the discounted rate), rising to Dh60 in the Premium section. They must be accompanied by an adult ticketholder.

Tickets for senior citizens (60 and above) are Dh44 in Comfort Class and Dh96 in Premium Class.

Infants aged under two can travel free of charge on an adult's lap.

Fares for wheelchair users are in line with the adult and child ticket prices, with designated wheelchair spaces and priority seating, subject to availability.

What to expect in Comfort and Premium Class

Comfort Class: This section of the train has access to a universal socket and a USB charging point. Wi-Fi is free. A trolley service sells food and drink during the journey.

Premium Class: Travellers have wider, reclining seats with additional legroom and padded headrests. There are free drinks and snacks plus a wider selection to buy. Wi-Fi is free.

What next for the network?

Ten stations are listed on the Etihad Rail network map. All will be operating by March 30, according to this timetable:

Fujairah: Al Hilal City station – active

Abu Dhabi: Mohamed bin Zayed City station – active

Dubai: Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai – September 30

Sharjah: Al Dhaid station – September 30

Abu Dhabi: Al Dhafra train stations (Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Mirfa, Madinat Zayed and Liwa) – December 30

Sharjah: University City station – March 30, 2027

Feasibility studies will assess the further expansion of the national rail network in the next phase of the project.