Etihad Rail to allow pets on board but bans bicycles and e-scooters

Passengers travelling on Etihad Rail's first passenger service will be able to bring domestic pets on board, with the operator confirming a range of travel policies ahead of the network's launch this week.

The guidance was released ahead of the inaugural passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah begins operating on Tuesday, marking the start of the UAE's long-awaited national passenger rail service.

Domestic pets, including dogs and falcons, will be permitted on board provided they are transported in an approved carrier measuring no more than 55cm by 40cm by 23cm.

A look into the passenger cabin inside Etihad Rail. Victor Besa / The National Info

The pet carrier will count as passengers' standard carry-on luggage allowance, meaning travellers cannot bring both a pet carrier and a separate cabin bag. Pets must remain inside the carrier throughout the journey and be under the owners' control, with one pet carrier permitted per passenger.

The operator has also confirmed that trained and certified assistance dogs will be allowed to travel, although they must be booked in advance through the Etihad Rail Contact Centre.

The newly released guidance also outlines rules for passengers travelling with children or requiring mobility assistance.

Families will be able to bring one pushchair free of charge for each child, provided it is folded before boarding. Etihad Rail has also recommended that pushchairs be wrapped for protection during travel.

Passengers using wheelchairs or other mobility aids will be accommodated, although only electric wheelchairs fitted with integrated manufacturer-installed batteries will be accepted. Dedicated wheelchair spaces must be reserved when booking.

However, bicycles, e-scooters and e-bikes will not be permitted on Etihad Rail passenger services.

Etihad Rail's new passenger train station in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route is expected to take about one hour and 45 minutes, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200kph. It marks the first phase of Etihad Rail's passenger network, which will eventually connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE.