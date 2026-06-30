Etihad Rail's first passenger says it was 'privilege I'll never forget'

A proud Emirati who became Etihad Rail's first passenger on Tuesday said it was a “privilege I'll never forget”.

Hamad Mansour Albloushi travelled from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi in Seat 1, Coach 1 of the train to mark the launch of the eagerly awaited national rail network.

He was chosen from nominations submitted by the public after the train operator launched a nationwide campaign to find “the passenger who represents us all”.

Mr Albloushi, a healthcare professional from Fujairah, was recognised for his commitment to his community and for helping those in need.

He has given up his time to volunteer for humanitarian organisations such as Emirates Red Crescent and Jusoor Al Khair.

“When I sat down in Seat 1, Coach 1, it struck me that this wasn't just my journey, it was the beginning of millions of journeys that will follow. It's a privilege I'll never forget,” Mr Albloushi said.

Hamad Mansour Albloushi takes in the view from Seat 1, Coach 1 on the first passenger service. Photo: Etihad Rail Info

“I've been nominated because of my contribution to my community, but today I feel like I'm representing everyone who believes in the future of this country. Being the first passenger is an honour beyond words.”

He was one of 400 passengers who travelled on Etihad Rail's inaugural service, which set off from Al Hilal City at 5.34am and arrived ahead of schedule in Abu Dhabi shortly before 7.20am.

The launch of the service has been met with huge demand, with more than 10,000 tickets sold.

Fellow passengers also relished the opportunity to be part of the start of a new era of public transport. “The whole journey felt easy. From boarding to arriving, everything was designed around the passenger,” said Krishnie Manipalan, who was travelling with friends.

“The biggest surprise wasn't just how fast it felt, it was also how calm it felt.”

Play 00:27 Etihad Rail's first passenger service arrives at Abu Dhabi

Rizwana Shoukat Safdari said it was a landmark occasion she and her family would never forget.

“Our children were counting down the days until today,” she said. “They'll grow up saying they travelled on the very first day of passenger rail in the UAE, and that's something really special.

“Usually travelling with children can be stressful. Today it felt easy. They loved looking out of the windows, and we could simply enjoy the journey together.”

Adhraa Almansoori, executive director of commercial and support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said the hundreds of passengers on the first six passenger trains on Tuesday would be part of history.

“Today has always been about our passengers. Watching families gather on station platforms, seeing customers take photographs before boarding and hearing the excitement as the first train departed has reminded all of us why this project matters,” said Ms Almansoori.

“Every person who travelled with us today has become part of the story of the UAE's first national passenger rail service. Years from now, they'll be able to say they were there at the very beginning, and we're incredibly proud to have shared that moment with them.”