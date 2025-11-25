Emirates Red Crescent launches winter aid campaign to support 1.8m people across 24 countries

The UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched its annual winter aid campaign to support more than 1.8 million people across 24 countries at a cost of more than Dh37 million.
More than Dh27 million of it has been allocated to assist 1,350,000 people in Gaza, reaffirming the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and its continued support for the Palestinian people.
The campaign involves winter clothing, blankets, heating supplies, food and hygiene parcels, children’s essentials and shelter materials being delivered to those most in need, with the aid delivered through UAE embassies and ERC offices.
The move was announced by state news agency Wam and comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of ERC.
A total of 1,856,324 people will be helped at an estimated cost of Dh37,126,485, said the ERC, which provides emergency aid, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance both in the UAE and around the world.
Ahmed Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the ERC, said this year's campaign strengthens the organisation’s response to vulnerable groups affected by harsh winter weather, adding that the initiative reflects the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed.
He noted that this year’s campaign is particularly significant due to escalating global crises and rising humanitarian needs.
Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 – a humanitarian initiative to dispatch aid from the UAE to Gaza – said the ERC is an important partner in delivering support, underscoring the UAE’s values of solidarity and generosity.
He highlighted the operation’s integrated relief efforts, which include air, land and sea deliveries, field humanitarian programmes and the establishment of field hospitals to serve vulnerable groups.
A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on October 10. It has brought a pause to major warfare between Israel and Hamas, but there have been repeated outbreaks of violence since.
