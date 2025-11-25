Emirates Red Crescent launches winter aid campaign to support 1.8m people across 24 countries

The UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched its annual winter aid campaign to support more than 1.8 million people across 24 countries at a cost of more than Dh37 million.

More than Dh27 million of it has been allocated to assist 1,350,000 people in Gaza, reaffirming the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and its continued support for the Palestinian people.

The campaign involves winter clothing, blankets, heating supplies, food and hygiene parcels, children’s essentials and shelter materials being delivered to those most in need, with the aid delivered through UAE embassies and ERC offices.

The move was announced by state news agency Wam and comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of ERC.

A total of 1,856,324 people will be helped at an estimated cost of Dh37,126,485, said the ERC, which provides emergency aid, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance both in the UAE and around the world.

The UAE has been at the forefront of international aid efforts in Gaza. Pawan Singh / The National

Ahmed Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the ERC, said this year's campaign strengthens the organisation’s response to vulnerable groups affected by harsh winter weather, adding that the initiative reflects the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed.

He noted that this year’s campaign is particularly significant due to escalating global crises and rising humanitarian needs.

Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 – a humanitarian initiative to dispatch aid from the UAE to Gaza – said the ERC is an important partner in delivering support, underscoring the UAE’s values of solidarity and generosity.

He highlighted the operation’s integrated relief efforts, which include air, land and sea deliveries, field humanitarian programmes and the establishment of field hospitals to serve vulnerable groups.

A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on October 10. It has brought a pause to major warfare between Israel and Hamas, but there have been repeated outbreaks of violence since.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

12%20restaurants%20opening%20at%20the%20hotel%20this%20month %3Cp%3EAriana%E2%80%99s%20Persian%20Kitchen%3Cbr%3EDinner%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EEstiatorio%20Milos%3Cbr%3EHouse%20of%20Desserts%3Cbr%3EJaleo%20by%20Jose%20Andres%3Cbr%3ELa%20Mar%3Cbr%3ELing%20Ling%3Cbr%3ELittle%20Venice%20Cake%20Company%3Cbr%3EMalibu%2090265%3Cbr%3ENobu%20by%20the%20Beach%3Cbr%3EResonance%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EThe%20Royal%20Tearoom%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000