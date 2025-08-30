News

UAE sends ninth humanitarian ship to support people of Gaza

Vessel carries a total of 7,000 tonnes of essential supplies

The National

August 30, 2025

The UAE's ninth Hamdan humanitarian aid vessel to support Gaza set sail on Saturday, as part of the country's relief campaign, ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.

Departing from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, the ship is bound for Al Arish Port in Egypt, where the cargo will be transported into the Gaza Strip to assist the Palestinian population.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the ship carries a total of 7,000 tonnes of supplies, including 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of food items to support community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents for healthcare, and five fully equipped ambulances.

This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts demonstrating the UAE's commitment to humanitarian relief in Gaza. In the early weeks of November 2023, President Sheikh Mohamed directed that Chivalrous Knight 3 be put into effect.

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen after the humanitarian network Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said that Gaza city and surrounding areas are officially suffering famine that is likely to spread. Reuters
Famine in Gaza

Earlier this month, August 2025, the UN formally declared a famine in Gaza, blaming months of Israeli restrictions that have limited the supply of food and water to more than two million people.

The report highlighted the impact on children, noting that as of June, more than 132,000 people under the age of five were suffering from malnutrition, including 41,000 in severe condition.

The UN attributed the worsening humanitarian situation to Israel's restrictions on aid deliveries.

Updated: August 30, 2025, 9:19 AM`
