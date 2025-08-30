UAE sends ninth humanitarian ship to support people of Gaza

The UAE's ninth Hamdan humanitarian aid vessel to support Gaza set sail on Saturday, as part of the country's relief campaign, ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.

Departing from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, the ship is bound for Al Arish Port in Egypt, where the cargo will be transported into the Gaza Strip to assist the Palestinian population.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the ship carries a total of 7,000 tonnes of supplies, including 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of food items to support community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents for healthcare, and five fully equipped ambulances.

This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts demonstrating the UAE's commitment to humanitarian relief in Gaza. In the early weeks of November 2023, President Sheikh Mohamed directed that Chivalrous Knight 3 be put into effect.

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen after the humanitarian network Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said that Gaza city and surrounding areas are officially suffering famine that is likely to spread. Reuters

Famine in Gaza

Earlier this month, August 2025, the UN formally declared a famine in Gaza, blaming months of Israeli restrictions that have limited the supply of food and water to more than two million people.

The report highlighted the impact on children, noting that as of June, more than 132,000 people under the age of five were suffering from malnutrition, including 41,000 in severe condition.

The UN attributed the worsening humanitarian situation to Israel's restrictions on aid deliveries.

Match info Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 65')

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Points tally 1. Australia 52; 2. New Zealand 44; 3. South Africa 36; 4. Sri Lanka 35; 5. UAE 27; 6. India 27; 7. England 26; 8. Singapore 8; 9. Malaysia 3