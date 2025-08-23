UAE convoy transports more than 1,400 tonnes of aid to Gaza

The UAE has sent four more aid convoys to Gaza as part of its humanitarian campaign Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people.

The lorries entered Gaza last week through Egypt's Rafah border crossing, carrying more than 1,419 tonnes of supplies, state news agency Wam reported.

The 76 lorries included food parcels, medical equipment, shelter materials, and desalination systems to help address critical shortages of safe drinking water.

The UAE's humanitarian relief team, based in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, oversaw the operation.

Team members also continue to follow distribution to ensure that assistance reaches families in Gaza.

Palestinians struggle to get food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip. AP

Famine in Gaza

The UN on Friday formally declared a famine in Gaza, blaming months of Israeli restrictions that have limited the supply of food and water to more than two million people.

According to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, famine conditions are now present in Gaza city, the enclave's capital and most populous urban area.

The agency warned that the crisis is expected to spread to Deir Al Balah in the centre of Gaza and Khan Younis in the south by the end of September.

The report highlighted the impact on children, noting that as of June, more than 132,000 under the age of five were suffering from malnutrition, including 41,000 in severe condition.

The UN attributed the worsening humanitarian situation to Israel's restrictions on aid deliveries.

