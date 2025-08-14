UAE provides supplies to Gaza's Ministry of Health

The UAE has delivered a shipment of essential medicines and supplies to health authorities in Gaza.

The supplies were provided in association with the World Health Organisation, as part of the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The aid will be distributed to hospitals and medical centres to help address acute shortages and strengthen their ability to respond to emergencies, Wam said.

Among those receiving aid was Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which was given several lorryloads of medicine and critical supplies. The delivery aims to boost the hospital’s capacity to handle urgent cases at a time when it is facing severe shortages of medicine and equipment, added Wam.

The UAE’s assistance was described by Dr Ibrahim Al Farra, director of the Palestinian Aid Delivering Committee at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as a “lifeline” for all patients.

The continued supply of medicine and medical equipment revitalises hospitals and helps save the lives of the sick and wounded, he said.

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

QUARTER-FINAL Wales 20-19 France Wales: T: Wainwright, Moriarty. Cons: Biggar (2) Pens: Biggar 2 France: T: Vahaamahina, Ollivon, Vakatawa Cons: Ntamack (2)

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)