Injured Gaza Civil Defence rescuer shares trauma of searching for survivors

In the aftermath of Israeli attacks on Gaza, amid the sirens of rescue vehicles, choking dust and the cries of the trapped and wounded, Noah Al Shaghnoubi is a familiar figure.

A paramedic with the Palestinian Civil Defence, Mr Al Shaghnoubi, 24, has become known for risking his life to pull survivors from the debris left by air strikes and shelling, refusing to leave anyone behind.

He was injured on Monday when the Israeli military carried out a second strike on a home in Al Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza city while he was helping survivors of the first.

“I’ve been wounded several times since this war began,” he tells The National. “But each time I get back on my feet, for the sake of the people, for the sake of humanity.”

Mr Al Shaghnoubi was a footballer and gymnast before the war began in October 2023. His strength, agility and endurance, once honed for competition, now enable him to access spaces other rescuers cannot reach, to carry bodies others cannot lift and to withstand the crushing physical demands of his work.

He says the hundreds of rescue missions he has carried out have left him with memories he cannot erase: a child’s last breath, a mother’s scream, bitter moments when equipment failed or time ran out. “Every operation is a story,” he says. “Some will live in my mind forever, no matter what happens.”

He also has turned to social media to show the world Gaza’s plight under an unrelenting Israeli onslaught. His raw, unfiltered videos, captured during explosions, chaos and grief, have reached millions and drawn hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

“Over time, my followers became like family,” he says. "They ask about Gaza, they check on me, and I tell them what I see from the heart of the massacre."

He kept filming even when he was targeted on Monday, determined to show that not even rescuers are spared in Gaza.

Noah Al Shaghnoubi receives treatment at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city after being injured in a second Israeli strike on a home that was attacked earlier. Photo: Noah Al Shaghnoubi

Mr Al Shaghnoubi says the Civil Defence struggles with a lack of proper equipment, medical supplies and personnel, which costs lives. “Some people we reached at the very last moment. Others … we lost. Each loss is another wound you carry forever.”

One mission in particular has seared itself into his soul, he says. In April this year, Israel attacked the Dar Al Arqam school sheltering displaced families in Gaza city. The Civil Defence team arrived as the Israeli military was warning of a second attack. Trapped beneath the rubble was a young man, Yousef Hassouna.

“I tried everything to save him, but without proper equipment, time was running out. I cried as I worked, cried from fear, pain and determination. In the end, I pulled him out alive, even as the threats continued.” That rescue was captured by video footage that spread worldwide, carrying Gaza’s cry for help far beyond its borders.

On many missions, Mr Al Shaghnoubi was the only rescuer on the scene, working alone for five or six hours at a stretch. He has buried colleagues, saying farewell “with blood and tears”, and he presses on despite the constant targeting of rescue teams.

“We work with nothing,” he says. “We create something out of nothing, because if we stop humanity here will die.”

On Tuesday, the Civil Defence announced that another of its members had been killed – in an Israeli attack on a family’s tent in Al Mawasi that also killed his parents – taking the death toll among its ranks to 137.

Despite the Israeli bombardment and blockade on aid that has caused severe levels of hunger, Mr Al Shaghnoubi refuses to leave northern Gaza.

“I just want this war to end,” he says. “I want Gaza rebuilt. I want peace to return, for life to return. For now, I have no personal ambitions, everything is on hold because of the genocide.”

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SHALASH%20THE%20IRAQI %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Shalash%3Cbr%3ETranslator%3A%20Luke%20Leafgren%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20352%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20And%20Other%20Stories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media