Israel approves plan to seize Gaza city as gateway to reoccupying entire territory

Israel’s security cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to control Gaza's capital city in the north and displace half the population by forcing them south.

Sources told The National that invading Gaza city would be the beginning of reoccupying the entire Gaza Strip, twenty years after Israel's "disengagement" from the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army already controls some 75% of Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians whose towns and homes have been reduced to ruins.

"The security cabinet – by majority vote – adopted the five principles for concluding the war," said a statement by the PM's office.

"The disarming of Hamas; The return of all the hostages; The demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip; Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip; The establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority," said the statement.

"A decisive majority of security cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan that had been submitted to the Security Cabinet would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of the hostages," it added.

The plan would forcibly push half of the population of Gaza to the south of the territory, an Israeli source confirmed. Israel plans to “gradually” send four to five divisions for the campaign, the source added.

The source did not elaborate on how long the operation is expected to take, but Israeli media reports say about five months.

The northern territory has been subjected to air strikes but largely skirted by ground troops as the Israelis believe Hamas holds the remaining 50 hostages there, of whom 20 are believed to be still alive.

No political solution

The move comes despite concerns within Israel and abroad that a comprehensive military campaign would dash ceasefire talks, kill more Palestinians and endanger hostages.

Palestinians rush to collect humanitarian aid airdropped by parachutes into Gaza city. AP

A Hamas official warned that an expansion of the war would destroy any remaining prospects for a political resolution. "Expanding the war will also destroy prospects for a political solution, one that won't bring Israel security, even at the regional level,” the source told The National.

Mr Netanyahu told Fox News ahead of the cabinet meeting that Israel intends to retake control of Gaza before turning it over to "civilian governance".

The Israeli leader said reoccupation would "ensure our security" and "enable the population to be free" of Hamas rule in Gaza. "We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life".

More than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war with Hamas and other factions, authorities in Gaza say. Most of the enclave's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, many more than once, and large swathes of its built-up areas have been razed.

At least 190 people have now died of starvation – around 100 of them children – under Israel's blockade of the coastal territory, Gaza health authorities say.

The war began when Hamas led attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza under then-prime minister Ariel Sharon’s “disengagement plan”. All Israeli settlers left, and the military dismantled its bases and departed the territory.

However, while the withdrawal ended Israel’s ground presence, Israel retained control over Gaza’s airspace, coastline and borders, leading the UN and international legal bodies to continue considering Gaza as occupied territory under international law.

