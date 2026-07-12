Dubai launches Dh2bn road project to ease traffic by linking six major routes

Dubai has launched a Dh2 billion project to boost connectivity between the emirate’s vital roads and reduce traffic.

The emirate’s Road and Transport Authority said it had awarded a contract for the Latifa bint Hamdan corridor development project extending 12km to link Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project, which will be completed by the end of 2028, will include seven bridges of 2.3km and eight tunnels covering 900 metres to enhance traffic flow with a capacity of more than 16,000 vehicles an hour in both directions.

The new corridor will accommodate more than 130,000 trips a day, and can reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes and would support future projects.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA, said the project was created to keep pace with rapid urban and economic growth.

“The new development project is part of the authority's efforts to support strategic road corridors experiencing rising traffic volumes. The project will help to boost traffic flow,” Mr Al Tayer said.

The corridor will serve areas including Nad Al Sheba, Al Barari, Dubai Hills, Dubai District One, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Living Legends, Majan and Global Village.

The RTA expects the new corridor will serve around 650,000 residents and visitors.

“The new corridor aims to serve development projects by providing entry and exit points. It provides advanced infrastructure to serve current and future urban projects and improve the connection between eastern and western parts of Dubai,” said Mr Al Tayer.

The project will expand Latifa bint Hamdan Street to four lanes in each direction and construct multilevel and free-flow interchanges, bridges and loop ramps.

There will also be 12.5km of cycling tracks constructed to boost connectivity between Al Qudra and Jumeirah.

The awarding of the Dh2 billion contract comes after Dubai announced a number of high-profile projects to transform the city's traffic infrastructure.

It was announced last week that construction work on the Dubai Loop was under way – led by the government in partnership with Elon Musk's Boring Company.

Also revealed last week was the news that the first phase of tunnelling work has been completed on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.

The Blue Line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, and has a budget of Dh20.5 billion. Comprising 14 stations that will serve hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, it is hoped the project will reduce congestion on the emirate’s roads by 20 per cent.