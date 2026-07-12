Former emir of Qatar dies at 74

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  • Qatar's former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at the age of 74. Reuters
    Qatar's former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at the age of 74. Reuters
  • Sheikh Hamad in 2010 with, from left, Bahrain's King Hamad, the late Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, at the time second deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad, at the time ruler of Kuwait, the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, and Fahad bin Mahmoud, who was Omani deputy prime minister for cabinet affairs, during a Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Abu Dhabi. EPA
    Sheikh Hamad in 2010 with, from left, Bahrain's King Hamad, the late Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, at the time second deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad, at the time ruler of Kuwait, the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, and Fahad bin Mahmoud, who was Omani deputy prime minister for cabinet affairs, during a Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Abu Dhabi. EPA
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offers condolences to Sheikh Hamad on the death of his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, in 2016. Wam
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offers condolences to Sheikh Hamad on the death of his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, in 2016. Wam
  • Sheikh Hamad and his wife Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al Misnad hold a copy of the World Cup trophy after the announcement, in Zurich, in 2010, that Qatar would host the World Cup 2022. Reuters
    Sheikh Hamad and his wife Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al Misnad hold a copy of the World Cup trophy after the announcement, in Zurich, in 2010, that Qatar would host the World Cup 2022. Reuters
  • Sheikh Hamad attends the opening of the Arab League summit in Doha, in 2013. Reuters
    Sheikh Hamad attends the opening of the Arab League summit in Doha, in 2013. Reuters
  • Sheikh Hamad arrives to attend Qatari National Day celebrations in Doha, in December 2012. Reuters
    Sheikh Hamad arrives to attend Qatari National Day celebrations in Doha, in December 2012. Reuters

Former emir of Qatar dies at 74

Sheikh ⁠Hamad bin Khalifa Al ⁠Thani oversaw economic boom during his rule

Rory Reynolds
Rory Reynolds

July 12, 2026

Qatari ⁠former ⁠Emir ​Sheikh ⁠Hamad bin Khalifa Al ⁠Thani ​has ⁠died ‌at ​the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan ​said ‌on ⁠Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad served from 1995 until his abdication in 2013, when he handed the throne to his fourth son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current Emir.

During his time as head of state, Qatar witnessed a boom in liquefied natural gas production and exports, bringing the Gulf state huge income and growing power on the world stage. It is often described as the richest country in the world per capita.

Sheikh Hamad further oversaw the successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup, which was awarded in 2010. The win kicked off a vast infrastructure and spending boom, creating the Doha skyline of today.

Updated: July 12, 2026, 6:28 AM