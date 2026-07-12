Former emir of Qatar dies at 74

Qatari ⁠former ⁠Emir ​Sheikh ⁠Hamad bin Khalifa Al ⁠Thani ​has ⁠died ‌at ​the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan ​said ‌on ⁠Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad served from 1995 until his abdication in 2013, when he handed the throne to his fourth son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current Emir.

During his time as head of state, Qatar witnessed a boom in liquefied natural gas production and exports, bringing the Gulf state huge income and growing power on the world stage. It is often described as the richest country in the world per capita.

Sheikh Hamad further oversaw the successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup, which was awarded in 2010. The win kicked off a vast infrastructure and spending boom, creating the Doha skyline of today.