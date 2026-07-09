First phase of tunnelling complete on Dubai Metro Blue Line

The first phase of tunnelling on the multibillion Dubai Metro Blue Line project has been completed in two months.

Details of the progress have been shared by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Blue Line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, and has a budget of Dh20.5 billion. Comprising 14 stations that will serve hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, it is hoped the project will reduce congestion on the emirate’s roads by 20 per cent.

"Today the RTA is celebrating the completion of the first phase of tunnelling works," the authority said in the video shared on social media on Wednesday evening.

The work was completed using Al Wugeisha, a giant boring machine that weighs more than 2,000 tonnes. The machine's name comes from the Arabic word for a pearl diver's basket.

The tunnelling work for the 30km Blue Line, half of which will be underground, was inaugurated in May by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

What is the Dubai Metro Blue Line?

The project’s 14 stations will connect with the existing Green and Red lines and serve expanding districts such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

When completed, it will expand the Metro network to 131km of track, 78 stations and 168 trains.

The ambitious public transport programme is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which lists making commuting easier as a priority.

Dubai's Blue Line, comprising 14 stations, will serve hundreds of thousands of passengers daily. RTA Info

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

What about the Dubai Metro Gold Line?

This year, the emirate unveiled ambitious plans for a new Dh34 billion ($9 billion) Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents.

The expansion is set to pass through 15 key areas of the city and connect to dozens of real estate developments under construction, as well as the coming Etihad Rail passenger train services.

The underground 42km route will extend the length of the vast network by a further 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of the Dubai Metro in 2009.