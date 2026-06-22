Iran World Cup players leave note asking for peace in LA locker room after draw with Belgium

Iran's players left a message in their SoFi Stadium dressing room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality ​during the World Cup and saying they are leaving ‌with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Los Angeles has hosted both of Iran's Group G ​matches so far, with the team returning to their ​base in Mexico, between games.

Iran have spent the tournament ⁠based in Tijuana, commuting to the US for their matches ​because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while several of Iran's team staff and officials were denied visas.

US officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over ​easing some restrictions have continued.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands ​of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran ‌remains ⁠alive and steadfast," read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation.

"Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with ​dignity."

The note also ​thanked Iranian ⁠supporters who gave their "heart, voice and soul" for the team during the two matches and ended ​with a call for peace, respect and friendship among ​all ⁠nations.

The local Iranian supporters who attended SoFi Stadium in Inglewood loudly booed the Iranian anthem on Sunday, while the majority of the players chose to sing. But when the match started, the fans threw their support behind the team.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on his side, saying the team has faced challenges no other ⁠side has had to endure.

Iran, who drew 2-2 ​with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match ​against Egypt in Seattle.