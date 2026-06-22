Iraq fans channel Rocky's fighting spirit before France World Cup bout

Overlooking downtown Philadelphia is a statue of Rocky Balboa, the fictitious boxing legend whose grit immortalised him as a symbol of sporting triumph. On Sunday night, the statue was flanked by Iraqi flags.

It was Balboa's relentless self-belief and never-say-die approach that launched him into stardom when Rocky hit the big screens in 1976. To many, he is the ultimate champion.

“He has some Iraqi characteristics,” said Nour, an Iraqi-born Canadian. “I think we're gonna take all the help we need. And the goal is to get the win and three points.”

Nour was one of hundreds of Iraqi fans who climbed the Rocky Steps before Iraq's World Cup fixture versus France. These steps were made famous by the boxer's training montage ahead of his bout with world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

▶

And it was here where the Iraqi community gathered in droves, played the drums, chanted and blasted traditional music on their speakers.

Tonight is a party. Tomorrow is Kylian Mbappe's France, the Apollo Creed to Iraq's Rocky Balboa.

Head coach Graham Arnold's side are coming off a 4-1 defeat to Norway and currently sit bottom in Group I.

Prolific striker Aymen Hussein, who joins Ipswich Town's Ali Al Hamadi up front, was the man who scored Iraq's first World Cup goal in 40 years, delivering a moment of intense joy for his country and brought Iraq within one goal of Norway before the side conceded two late goals.

Meanwhile, France are entering Monday's match playing with the style and bravado that is expected of one of the pre-tournament favourites. Mbappe scored a brace in Le Bleus' 3-1 opening win against Senegal and set a new goalscoring record for his country. He will play his 100th game for France on Monday.

“Aymen is a really special player … but Mbappe is top three in the world,” said Saad Hallak, who was born in Basra and now lives in San Diego.

Previous slide Next slide An Iraqi flag is seen outside the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq fans gather in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

An Iraqi flag is flown outside the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq face France in their second World Cup Group I match in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

The Rocky statue is an enduring landmark in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq are back at a World Cup for the first time since 1986. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq fans take a picture with the Rocky statue. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Cars displaying the Iraq and Syrian flags in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraqi fans chant on the Rocky steps in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

A young Iraqi fan joins the festivities in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info



















The gulf of talent reflects the underdog story of Iraq entering this World Cup, who are drawn against some of football's biggest stars. And while Norwegian talisman Erling Haaland battered Iraq's back line, France are a different, stronger and more formidable opponent.

In the Rocky film, Apollo Creed entered his bout with Rocky Balboa with an arrogance that he would beat the lowbrow Philadelphia debt collector. Shockwaves were felt around the ring when Balboa knocked the champ on the floor with a left hook in the first round. The crowd erupted.

Didier Deschamps is not underestimating Iraq.

▶

The French manager reminded his side that this Iraqi squad beat Bolivia 2-1 to qualify for the World Cup and drew 1-1 versus Spain in a friendly last month.

“They're a good team. They do simple things, but they do them well. You'll see later on, a 4-4-2 with two giants up front,” Deschamps said during a training room address.

The 2026 World Cup has brought some surprising results: Cape Verde drew with Spain and Uruguay, Curacao snagged a point against Ecuador and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal failed to defeat the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hundreds of Iraq fans gather outside the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

The 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up are different. Behind Mbappe the team boasts a wealth of talent including winger Michael Olise, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

“We know that it's going to be a tough, tough game, but honestly, it just comes back to us all being together,” Hallak said

That togetherness was on display on the Rocky Steps, as fans made the trip from Boston, California, Canada and elsewhere to support the Lions of Mesopotamia. Cars honked in support for those who wore the Iraq flag, while others could be seen draped in Assyrian and Kurdish colours.

Flags waved in the air and other fans were draped with the colours of Assyria and Kurdistan.

“In Iraq it's OK to be proud of your origin,” said Reema, who travelled to Philadelphia from Qatar for Monday's fixture.

Iraqi fans wave the flag on the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Ramon, who is also attending Monday's game, added: “Bringing those people all here. It's pretty amazing."

Iraqi fans would do well to remember Rocky Balboa, the club fighter who defied the odds, took Apollo Creed to 15 rounds and immortalised himself as one of the greatest sportsmen in American history. Even though his tale is fiction, his trials were real to those who filled in the cinemas in the 1970s and now watch it at home today.

For Mohammed, who travelled to Philadelphia from Canada, the statue is an enduring symbol of the fighting spirit of the underdog.

“It's encouraging us,” he said. “It's giving us extra courage for the tournament.”