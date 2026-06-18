Cristiano Ronaldo fails to fire as DR Congo earn historic World Cup point against Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo matched Lionel Messi in appearing at a sixth World Cup, but unlike his great rival, he failed to make an impact as the Democratic Republic of Congo earned a historic point against Portugal.

Messi lit up the 2026 finals on Wednesday, bagging a sensational hat-trick as Argentina got their title defence up and running with a 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J.

Joao Neves had put Portugal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, ahead after just six minutes but they were unable to build on their strong start as DR Congo – making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years – fought back in the Group K opener.

Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa scored the equaliser, heading home to secure a 1-1 draw under a closed roof at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Wissa said on Fifa.com: “I’m obviously very proud today because we’ve worked extremely hard. It was a very difficult match against a team that was stronger than us but we showed courage and resilience.

“Scoring our first goal is a huge source of pride because it reflects the character of this team. The most important thing now is to keep going.”

Yoane Wissa, centre, leaps to head home DR Congo's equaliser. AFP Info

Ronaldo, fresh off his title-winning campaign with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, had a quiet game and failed to convert two difficult late chances.

DR Congo deserved their point for a disciplined display after overcoming a difficult start.

The African side sat deep early on and were punished as Portugal controlled possession and soon created the opening goal.

It came from a move down the left as Pedro Neto found space and whipped in a cross for Neves to rise and power a header into the top corner.

The Leopards responded by adopting a more attacking approach with Wissa lashing a shot wide and Cedric Bakambu also threatening.

Portugal’s Bernardo Silva, on the day it was announced he had signed for Real Madrid, was booked for a poor challenge on Edo Kayembe as DR Congo continued to grow into the contest.

DR Congo finished the first half strongly and drew level in stoppage time.

A short corner was worked to Arthur Masuaku and he swung a ball into the box for Wissa to arrive unmarked at the back post and head past Diogo Costa.

Portugal's Joao Cancelo, left, had a goal ruled out for offside. Reuters Info

Portugal thought they had reclaimed the lead 10 minutes into the second half after a brilliant overhead kick from Joao Cancelo but the Al Hilal defender was offside.

Portugal looked to Ronaldo for inspiration but he twice missed the target from Francisco Conceicao cutbacks.

“We started the match very well. Scoring should have been a great moment, but it wasn’t," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.

“I think we lost a bit of our attacking depth, lost fluency in possession, and allowed them to regain their shape somewhat. The confidence they gained after the goal made the game very difficult, but that’s what happens at World Cups.”