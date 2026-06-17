World Cup 2026: How did Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the region's other teams do in first matches?

The 2026 World Cup is less than a week in, with few shocks beyond debutants Cape Verde keeping favourites Spain at bay to earn a precious point.

All of the Middle East and Africa nations have played their first group games. Although none have won any matches, there have been some encouraging results ahead of their next assignments - and a few not so good too.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland

Qatar were the first Arab team in action, taking on Switzerland in Group B in San Francisco.

The hosts of the last World Cup struggled to get a foothold in the game, and it was no surprise when they fell behind to a Bree Embolo penalty on 17 minutes.

As the minutes ticked down, Julen Lopetegui threw caution to the wind. Captain Boualem Khoukhi won a header high in Swiss territory and continued his run into the box. He connected with a powerful header to equalise in the fourth minute of injury time.

It helped the Qataris erase the ghosts of 2022 when they lost all three group games, earning their first point in a World Cup finals.

Next up: Co-hosts Canada, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia in their opener, on Thursday (Friday, 2am in UAE).

Boualem Khoukhi of Qatar celebrates his injury-time equaliser against Switzerland. AFP Info

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Morocco were the success story of the last World Cup, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the global finals.

As such, they went into the game against the five-time champions Brazil with genuine belief they could win.

Ismael Saibari's ​slick finish on 11 minutes put the Atlas Lions ahead before a moment of magic from Vinicius Jr ensured a share of the spoils.

Saibari's impressive performance came a day before it was announced he would join Bayern Munich.

The result was a fair one, but it says just how far Morocco have come that they probably felt disappointed with a point.

Next up: Group leaders Scotland, who beat Haiti 1-0, on Friday (Saturday, 2am in UAE).

Marquinhos of Brazil, left, in action against Ismael Saibari of Morocco. EPA Info

Sweden 5-1 Tunisia

Tunisia suffered a chastening defeat in their Group F opener.

They went into the half-time break 2-1 down after Omar Rekik headed in his first international goal after a Yasin Ayari thunderbolt and Alexander Isak had put the Swedes ahead.

Individual errors proved costly as Victor Gyokeres and Ayari added to the tally, while Mattias Svanberg became the fastest-scoring substitute in World Cup history when he grabbed Sweden's fourth only 12 seconds after coming on.

Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi became the first casualty of this World Cup when he was sacked a day later. He has since been replaced by former Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard.

Next up: Japan, who played out a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their first Group F game, on Sunday, 8am.

Omar Rekik's headed goal was the only highlight for Tunisia in a heavy defeat to Sweden. AFP Info

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

Mohamed Salah was denied the perfect 34th birthday present as Egypt were held to a draw against much-fancied Belgium.

This is Egypt's fourth appearance at the finals but they have never won a game.

They looked good to correct that blemish when Emam Ashour let rip with a corking effort from outside the area 20 minutes in.

However, the introduction of Romelu Lukaku seemed to unnerve the Pharaohs, and the presence of Belgium's all-time top scorer was enough to harass Mohamed Hany into scoring an own goal on 66 minutes.

Salah made way for 18-year-old Barcelona striker Hamza Abdelkarim to make his World Cup bow shortly after, perhaps signalling a changing of the guard for Egypt.

Next game: Egypt take on New Zealand on Sunday (Monday, 5am in UAE). The Kiwis are also on one point in Group G having drawn 2-2 with Iran.

Leandro Trossard, left, in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. EPA Info

Play 00:52 Saudi goalkeeper shines in World Cup draw with Uruguay

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

Saudi Arabia pulled off the shock of the 2022 finals, beating eventual winners Argentina in their first group game.

They faced South American opposition for their first match of the 2026 World Cup, but had to be content with a point.

Georgios Donis' side led through Abdulelah Al Almri, who reacted quickest after Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera had kept out Mohamed Kanno's header.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais kept the Uruguayans at bay with a string of fine saves, before Maxi Araujo grabbed an equaliser in the 80th minute.

Next up: World Cup favourites Spain on Sunday, 8pm, who are also on a point in Group H having been held by Cape Verde in their first match.

Play 01:29 Fifa president visits Iranian team after first World Cup match

Iran 2-2 New Zealand

Iran flew into Los Angeles ahead of their World Cup opener only hours after US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal with Tehran four months after a bombing campaign on the Islamic Republic sparked a regional war.

They were greeted by a pro-American-Iranian crowd, and took part in arguably the best game of the group phase so far.

New Zealand twice took the lead through the excellent Ellijah Just, but Iran battled back through the equally good Ramin Rezaeian and then Mohamad Mohebi.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei complained afterwards about the team's treatment by US authorities, while a visit to the dressing room after the match by Fifa president Gianni Infantino was intended to rally but is not said to have gone down too well with Team Melli.

Next up: Iran are back in Los Angeles to face Belgium on Sunday, 11pm.

Play 00:21 Iraqi fans celebrate team’s first goal in World Cup 2026

Iraq 1-4 Norway

Iraq were playing their first World Cup match since 1986.

Their welcome back to the global finals pitted them against a Norway side boasting the formidable firepower of Erling Haaland.

It was no surprise when Haaland opened the scoring on 29 minutes, but when Aymen Hussein, who scored the winning goal against Bolivia to send Iraq back a first World Cup in 40 years, equalised 10 minutes later, the Boston stadium erupted.

Haaland would restore Norway's lead just four minutes later, and Leo Ostigard and a Hussein own goal rounded out the scoring, although the scoreline was arguably harsh on the Iraqis.

Next up: It doesn't get any easier for Iraq, with two-time world champions France, who earlier beat Senegal, up next on Monday (Tuesday, 1am in UAE).

Argentina 3-0 Algeria

Algeria's return to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence was one to forget.

The Fennecs had a goal chalked off by VAR on seven minutes, and that was about as good as it got for Vladimir Petkovic's side.

To be fair, they were up against an inspired Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro had a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the match, and the moment he broke the deadlock with a stunning strike from distance on 17 minutes, there was only one outcome.

Messi added two more goals in the second half, taking his overall World Cup tally to 16 goals, level with Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Algeria's toughest game is out of the way, but they must recover quick if they hope to make it out of the group.

Next up: Jordan, who lost to Austria in their opening match, on Monday (Tuesday, 7am in UAE).

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores his team's second goal against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium. AFP Info

Austria 3-1 Jordan

Making their World Cup debut, Jordan gave a good account of themselves on the global stage but ultimately came up short in San Francisco.

Romano Schmid's opener could have sent Jordan into their shell but they battled back bravely and equalised through a superb Ali Olwan finish.

Austria had a Marko Arnautovic goal ruled out by VAR for an earlier handball but a Yazan Al Arab own goal and an Arnautovic penalty late in the second half condemned Jamal Sellami's side to defeat.

Next up: Jordan go in search of their first World Cup point against Algeria when they meet Monday (Tuesday, 7am in UAE).