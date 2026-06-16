Al Amri breaks deadlock but Uruguay fight back to deny Saudi Arabia victory

Saudi Arabia endured a dominant second-half display from Uruguay to hold on for a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener on Monday night.

Playing under oppressive heat, where the temperature read 31°C and 86 per cent humidity at kick-off, Saudi Arabia held off Marcelo Bielsa's high-octane Uruguay in the first half before the South American side dominated possession in the second half against an exhausted Green Falcons side.

Despite Uruguay enjoying 65 per cent possession, it was Saudi Arabia who scored first off a corner kick in the 41st minute. Midfielder Mohamed Kanno's downward header bounced off Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, whose rebound was pounced on by Abdulelah Al Almri to open his World Cup account.

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It was also the second international goal for Al Amri, who has made more than 100 appearances for Al Nassr since joining in 2017.

A double substitution by Bielsa at half-time gave Uruguay a much-needed injection of energy, as he took off striker Darwin Nunez for Juan Sanabria. The change worked, with Uruguay dominating possession in the second half and forcing Saudi keeper Mohammed Al Owais into several highlight-worthy saves, including a fingertip save off a low attempt by Manuel Ugarte that came off the post in the 60th minute.

It would be one of seven shots on goal he would save, including a diving header from Uruguayan forward Federico Vinas in the first half.

Al Owais also made two strong saves from Nicolas de la Cruz and Federico Valverde in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Saudi national team head coach Georgios Donis held on to his substitutes for much of the match in the Miami heat, with the final three coming in the final minutes of play.

Uruguay outshot Saudi Arabia 28-7 on the night, including 10 on target. Their breakthrough would come in the 80th minute, after Maxi Araujo claimed a rebound off Al Owais to send the ball past the Saudi keeper at the near post.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais makes a save against Uruguay. Reuters Info

Monday's game was the first time Saudi Arabia held a half-time lead at the World Cup since the 1994 tournament, which was also held in the US. The Green Falcons would go on to reach the knockout stage at that tournament.

Some fans, speaking to The National ahead of the Uruguay contest, believed this year's location to be a good omen for the Saudi national team to return to the knockout stage for the first time in more than two decades.

Saudi Arabia entered the 2026 World Cup under poor form, making difficult work of the qualification process. Greek manager Donis, who is well acquainted with Saudi Arabia's domestic league, after Herve Renard was sacked in April.

The draw puts Saudi Arabia level in Group H after Cape Verde held pre-tournament favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw earlier on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's next game comes against Spain in Atlanta on June 21.