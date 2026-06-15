'Everywhere you see a Saudi flag, and that's beautiful': Green Falcons take Miami

The World Cup can be a platform for football fans around the world to embrace traditions like the Netherlands' orange walk, Scotland's Tartan army or the viral standing Congo fan.

For Saudi Arabia fans who descended upon Miami, Florida, ahead of the Green Falcons' opener against Uruguay, the tournament presents an opportunity to highlight the Arab world's football culture.

“I really hope that people understand our love for the game. It truly is a big part of our culture,” said Fahed Al Thaheri, who lives in Gainesville, Florida.

Saudi Arabia are one of eight Arab teams represented at the expanded 2026 World Cup – the largest delegation from the region in history.

“When there's more Arabs, people see us, and then the world understands us more, they see our culture, they see how we talk, and we make friends, and that is good,” said Khalid Hashab, who travelled to Miami from Washington.

“Everywhere you see a Saudi flag, and that's beautiful.”

Ahead of Saudi Arabia's opener against Uruguay on Monday, fans could be seen wearing the national team's classic green kit.

Saudi Arabia enter the 2026 World Cup with memories of their historic 2022 victory against Argentina still fresh in fans' minds.

Mr Habash offered an optimistic outlook for the Green Falcons, believing they can push Spain in the group stage. Cape Verde round out Group H.

“We have big confidence in the Saudi national team. They show us that they can win,” he said.

This is the seventh time Saudi Arabia have appeared at a World Cup in the past nine editions, although they arrived via a three-team play-off after finishing third in their group to Jordan and Australia during the Asian qualifying process.

French football coach Herve Renard, who managed Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win against Argentina in 2022, returned for a second stint in 2024 before he was sacked in April. Georgios Donis now manages the squad.

Their World Cup hopes will be guided by Al Hilal captain Salem Al Dawsari, who also captains the Saudi national team.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabi controls the ball in the second half during the international friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico at Q2 Stadium on June 5, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images / AFP Info

The 34-year-old has scored 27 goals across 110 appearances for Saudi Arabia, on top of the 300-plus appearances he has made for Al Hilal.

While expectations might not be as high compared to the 2034 World Cup (hosted in Saudi Arabia), fans believe the expanded tournament could work in the Green Falcons' favour.

Thirty-two teams will advance from the group stage: the top two teams from each group plus the eight best third-place teams.

Mr Al Thaheri told The National he believes this World Cup could be a good omen for the Green Falcons, who advanced to the knockout stage the last time the tournament was hosted in the US.

“We have really high hopes,” he said.