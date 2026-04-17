Herve Renard sacked as Saudi Arabia coach less than two months before World Cup

Herve Renard has confirmed that he has been relieved of his position as head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.

RMC Sport first reported that Renard had been sacked with immediate effect on Friday, with the Frenchman later confirming the news to AFP.

The news of Renard's departure will come as something of a shock with the 2026 World Cup less than two months away.

After a stint in charge of France's women's team, which ended following a quarter-final exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Renard, 57, returned for a second spell as Saudi coach at the end of 2024, having led them at the last World Cup in Qatar.

It was under his guidance that Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history, beating eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in the group phase.

However, his return to the Green Falcons has not gone as well this time around, and speculation had been mounting for weeks that Renard's position was under threat.

A 4-0 defeat to Egypt and a 2-1 loss to Serbia during the recent international break only added to the pressure on Renard, with Saudi Arabia opting to act now with the World Cup set to start on June 11.

It followed an underwhelming Fifa Arab Cup in December, when Saudi Arabia could finish only third.

At the 2026 World Cup, Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Spain and debutants Cape Verde.

Though the SAFF are yet to announce a replacement, media reports had linked former Morocco coach Walid Regragui with the job if Renard was forced out.

It means Renard is denied the chance of coaching at a third consecutive World Cup having previously managed Morroco at Russia 2018.

Renard had been previously linked with the vacant Ghana position following Otto Addo's dismissal last month.

However, veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Quieroz was appointed to lead the Black Stars, who will also be at the World Cup, earlier this week.