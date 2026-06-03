Fresh Iran strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait test failing talks

Iran launched a wave of attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and civilian shipping in the Gulf in the early hours of Wednesday, US military officials said.

One of Tehran's targets was claimed to be the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, but US Central Command said all of the projectiles were shot down.

"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," Centcom said on Wednesday morning.

"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defence forces."

Just before the strikes, US forces shot down three one-way attack drones "launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters".

American forces also conducted "self-defence strikes" on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, Iran's main oil hub.

"An additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets tonight," Centcom said about 5.30am on Wednesday.

FlightRadar24 showed commercial aircraft in a holding pattern over the Gulf.

At Dubai airport, the world's busiest, several flights from Kuwait, Bahrain and Amman were cancelled, the live board showed. Most other services were running as normal.

The latest strikes are testing the strained talks between the US and Iran, which have dragged on for weeks.

On Tuesday, Tehran claimed the talks were off, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two sides were still negotiating.