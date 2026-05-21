Kuwait refers IRGC members to court over island infiltration plot

Several suspected members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were referred to court by prosecutors in Kuwait on Thursday in connection with an armed infiltration into the Gulf state.

Kuwait said it had foiled an IRGC plot on Bubiyan Island this month. Four attackers linked to the IRGC were arrested on May 3 after attempting to infiltrate the island by fishing boat to carry out “hostile acts”.

Two others escaped and one Kuwaiti security officer was wounded, the Kuna news agency said. The suspects were said to have admitted to IRGC ties.

The suspects are facing charges of carrying out a plan to commit a hostile act against Kuwait by using boats, navigation and communication systems, the Public Prosecution Court said.

They face attempted murder charges by targeting Kuwaiti security personnel with firearms that they brought with them, said the statement.

They also face charges of breaching Kuwait's sovereignty through border trespass, infiltrating a restricted military zone and targeting military and sovereign locations, the prosecution alleges.

Last week, Iran demanded the release of four suspected IRGC operatives captured by Kuwait in an island skirmish.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran “reserves the right to respond” and rejected Kuwait’s allegations, calling them “baseless” and denying any plans for hostile acts. It urged Kuwait to avoid “hasty statements” and said the issue should be handled through official channels.

Kuwait's Gulf Arab neighbours condemned the infiltration attempt and rallied in support of the country. Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said the operation reflected a “systematic attempt” by Iran to destabilise the region.

Bubiyan Island, in the northern Gulf near the Iraqi border, is the location of significant port and infrastructure projects. Kuwait has not said whether it will refer the case to the UN Security Council, although officials indicated that option remains open.