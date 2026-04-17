The Jordanian Messi: Mousa Al Tamari’s journey to the World Cup

On a rain-lashed night in Amman in late March 2025, Mousa Al Tamari produced the kind of display that encapsulated his importance to Jordan.

In a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Palestine, Al Tamari swung in the corner for Yazan Al Arab to score inside three minutes. He was involved in the buildup for Jordan's second, and then scored the third himself after the visitors had threatened to swing the momentum

The result – a 3-1 win – lifted Jordan above Iraq into second place in Group B in the third round of Asian qualifying on goal difference. A 3-0 victory over Oman, courtesy of an Ali Olwan hat-trick, in Muscat three months later sent Jordan to a first World Cup finals. Al Tamari also played in that match, another defining contribution from a player who has become one of Jordan's finest.

A rapid winger, Al Tamari plays his club football in France, at Rennes. But long before European football took notice, he was widely regarded in his homeland.

Born in the Jordanian capital to a family of Palestinian descent, he is a devout Muslim, an outspoken advocate for the Palestinian cause and one of the most beloved sporting figures his country has produced.

He memorised the Quran in full and spent years teaching younger children at the Al Saliheen Mosque to recite it, earning the nickname "Sheikh Mousa".

Jordan is a country that loves football with uncommon fervour, and Al Tamari was no different. In an interview with Ligue 1’s official website in 2023 after joining Montpellier, he traced his footballing ambition back to childhood.

"I was born in Amman, the capital of the country, in a family that loves football, like everyone in Jordan," he said. "Since I was young, I dreamed of making a career in football and of playing in one of the five great [European] championships.

"But my mother wanted me to concentrate on my studies. It is not that she did not believe in me, but she told me it would be complicated. But I held on a little, I wanted to fight and see where football could take me."

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Playing for his boyhood club, Shabab Al-Ordon, he climbed the ranks to the first team and after only six games, earned his first Jordan call-up and made his international debut in a friendly against Lebanon on August 31, 2016. It was quickly made clear he was someone to watch.

A move to Cypriot club APOEL provided his first substantial European platform and a chance to flex his talent abroad. Extraordinary performances for the club earned him the Cypriot First Division's MVP title and he became so popular among the club’s support that a British supporters’ group, APOEL UK Fanatics, wrote a chant in his honour to the melody of La Bamba. "We've got an Al Tamari, he's so much better than Harry and Dele Alli. The Jordanian Messi."

His next stepping stone was a move to OH Leuven of Belgium before making to France with Montpellier in May 2023. With it, Al Tamari became the first Jordanian player to play in one of Europe's top five leagues.

His second Ligue 1 appearance yielded two goals against Lyon and a place in L'Équipe’s team of the week. It was an early indication of both his level and his importance to Montpellier, where he developed into a key player in Jean-Louis Gasset’s side to the extent that when he was sold to Rennes, French media questioned Montpellier’s ambition.

Rennes paid €9 million to sign him in February 2025. In the 2025/26 season, Al Tamari has so far provided five assists and scored four goals, making him the club’s joint-leading assist maker.

One of his standout performances came in February, when domestic and European champions Paris Saint-Germain visited Roazhon Park. In the 34th minute, he stormed forward on the right flank, cut inside past his marker and struck a fierce shot to open the scoring. Rennes went on to win 3-1, and the result caused shockwaves through France.

A left-footed player still refining his skill set, he is sharp over short distances and particularly dangerous when he can attack space, engage defenders directly and burst in behind. Habib Beye, who was sacked just before that famous win over PSG, had unlocked more of Al Tamari's attacking potential when he moved his charge to the left wing, a move that freed him from some of the heavier defensive demands of his previous role, allowing his pace, pressing and ball carrying to come to the fore. Under new coach Franck Haise, however, he has predominantly played on the right.

His evolution in France has only added to his stature at home. When Jordan sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup last June, billboards in Amman carried three faces: Al Tamari, Yazan Al Naimat and Ali Olwan, the attacking triumvirate that took Jordan from nearly men to one of Asia’s most compelling sides.

The balance of that front line, however, may be subject to change. Al Naimat suffered a cruciate ligament rupture at the Fifa Arab Cup in December. Olwan, who finished as the Arab Cup’s top scorer with six goals as Jordan reached the final, sustained torn ankle ligaments in February. Jordan still possess quality, though the weight of expectation now rests more heavily on Al Tamari.

He has tended to respond well to pressure. At the 2024 Asian Cup, he was vital to Jordan’s ambitions, culminating in a mesmeric display against South Korea in the semi-final, when he scored a superb curling goal and created another in a 2-0 win that sent his country into their first continental final.

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Jordan ultimately lost the final 3-1 to hosts Qatar, but the tournament enhanced Al Tamari’s reputation both at home and abroad, offering a telling demonstration of both his talent and his sportsmanship, particularly in the highly controversial last-16 victory over Iraq.

That tie turned on the dismissal of Aymen Hussein and was settled by two Jordan goals in stoppage time. With Iraqi players and supporters aggrieved at what many saw as an unjust elimination, Al Tamari opted to raise the Iraqi flag, later saying that a flag carrying the words "Allahu Akbar" could never be lowered in defeat. The gesture softened the rancour between the two countries’ supporters and earned him widespread respect.

An audacious winger, a unifying figure and the first Jordanian to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues, Al Tamari now heads to the grandest stage of all. Sheikh Mousa, North America awaits.