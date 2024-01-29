Jordan score twice in stoppage time to beat Iraq and seal Asian Cup last-eight spot

Jordan scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind to defeat Iraq 3-2 and book a place in the Asian Cup quarter-finals in Qatar on Monday.

A goal down as the pulsating contest at Khalifa International Stadium drifted towards its seventh minute of injury time, defender Yazan Al Arab pounced to equalise before Nizar Al Rashdan curled in a superb effort from the edge of the Iraq penalty area to win it.

Iraq, the 2007 champions, thought they had done enough, responding from conceding in first-half stoppage time to Yazan Al Naimat’s breakaway goal by scoring twice in eight second-half minutes.

Defender Saad Natiq nodded home the equaliser not long after the hour mark before Aymen Hussein struck with 14 minutes remaining.

Hussein, the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, was immediately shown a second yellow card, presumably for his celebration, and was subsequently sent off.

Ultimately, Iraq could not hold on in the most dramatic of circumstances. Only two minutes separated the goals from Al Arab and Al Rashdan.

Jordan, quarter-finalists in 2004 and 2011, face Tajikistan on Friday for a place in the last four. The Central Asians, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, defeated the UAE on penalties on Sunday.

Ecstatic Jordan players & staff make way to centre circle. Look what it means. An #AsianCup2023 comeback for the ages. #IRQvJOR pic.twitter.com/6LudMOFx8e — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) January 29, 2024

