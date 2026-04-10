The goal that healed a nation: Aymen Hussein and Iraq’s World Cup story

Aymen Hussein’s winning goal against Bolivia in Monterrey did more than send Iraq to the 2026 World Cup. It unleashed celebrations across a country that has spent much of the past two decades navigating war, displacement and political rupture.

As fans flooded the streets the morning of April 1, the significance of the moment was clear: Iraq were back on the world stage for the first time since 1986. The player who delivered that return was a striker whose own life has mirrored many of the upheavals his country has endured.

His name is Aymen Hussein Ghadhban Al Mafraje, though he is more commonly known as Aymen Hussein. His life reads like a chronicle of what it meant to grow up as a young Iraqi after the American invasion of 2003. A father assassinated, a brother abducted and swallowed by the darkness of ISIS, his fate unknown. A home reduced to rubble.

His is a story of accumulating devastation, borne with a fortitude that speaks to something deep in the Iraqi character. It is that same fortitude that he carried onto a pitch in Mexico to score the winning goal that returned his country to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

Hussein was born in 1996 in Al Safra, a rural village in the Hawija district of Kirkuk, a region that has known little peace since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Car bombs and IED blasts were a constant feature of daily life. His father, an officer in the Iraqi army, received repeated threats from Al Qaeda and refused to act on them. In 2008, the terror group killed him.

Hussein described the moment his family were told the news.

"We called our father to ask him for something for the house. Someone else answered and told us he was at the hospital. I didn't believe it at first and told my brother he was lying. Then my mother spoke to someone and learned it was true," Hussein said in an interview with Iraq's Samarra Satellite Channel.

"Al Qaeda had threatened him several times and demanded he leave the Iraqi army, but he refused. One of their members shot him in the heart and he was martyred before reaching the hospital. Unfortunately, he was never able to live to see me become a star on the football pitch."

Six years later, another terror group – ISIS – swept through Hawija, and more heartache was to visit the Hussein family.

"My older brother took responsibility for the family after my father was martyred, and he was also working in the Iraqi army. One day, ISIS entered and abducted him and his car and we have known nothing about him since," Hussein added.

"Minutes later, our house was bombed and completely destroyed."

Aymen Hussein's early life was one defined by family tragedy in Iraq. AFP Info

The family relocated to the centre of Kirkuk city. Displaced and grief-ridden, a teenage Hussein found football to be his one safe haven.

Desperate to compete in the Iraqi Premier League but with no club from Kirkuk operating at that level, Hussein joined Al Alam Sports Club in the provincial league in 2009, beginning an unglamorous ascent through the second tier of the Kurdistan League.

Baghdad eventually beckoned. First he joined Al Naft, before moving between several Iraqi clubs. It was in the 2016/17 season that his talent announced itself properly, scoring 12 goals in 10 matches before injury brought the momentum to an abrupt halt. A stint in Tunisia followed, then a return to Iraq and a league-and-cup double with Al Quwa Al Jawiya in 2020.

His performances drew the attention of clubs in the Gulf, more so after his heroics at the 2023 Gulf Cup, where he finished as joint-top scorer. After two years in Qatar, Hussein signed for Abu Dhabi giants Al Jazira.

Things did not go his way, and his stint lasted six months before Raja Casablanca came calling. Morocco proved equally difficult, hampered by complications that prevented his family from joining him. He returned to Al Quwa Al Jawiya, where he scored 27 league goals in the 2023/24 season.

In 2025, he signed for Al Karma for over 1.25 billion Iraqi dinars, a record transfer for the Iraqi Stars League, a measure of the esteem in which the domestic game holds him.

A penalty box striker, Hussein is most effective when the game is brought to him in dangerous areas, where he can attack crosses, compete for the first ball and dominate aerially. He plays with aggression and combativeness both in his duels with centre-backs and in the way he presses from the front, which helps Iraq create pressure higher up the pitch.

He is not an especially mobile striker, which is precisely why Graham Arnold's direct, cross-based system suits him so well, delivering the ball quickly into the areas where he is most dangerous.

But criticism from sections of the Iraqi public and domestic media have been a persistent accompaniment throughout his career. Before the 2024 Asian Cup, the coaching staff faced sharp criticism for selecting him, with many arguing that a striker who had failed to establish himself consistently outside Iraq, and whose form had dipped in the preceding months, had no business leading the line for the national team.

At the tournament, he became the first Iraqi player to score six goals in a single edition of the Asian Cup, finishing as the second top scorer behind Qatar's Afif Akram. His performance against Japan, who entered the match on an unbeaten run of 26 consecutive group-stage games in continental competition, belongs in the canon of great Iraqi football nights. He scored both of Iraq's goals with headers, the second deep in first-half stoppage time, and Iraq won 2-1. They had not beaten Japan at the Asian Cup since 1982.

After the final whistle, Hussein broke down in tears. He told reporters he had just been struggling with the flu but Nashat Akram, who captained Iraq to their 2007 Asian Cup triumph and remains the most respected voice in Iraqi football, offered a different account. He said Hussein's tears expressed "the anguish of men, given the bullying, pressure and abuse he has been subjected to throughout his football career."

Play Iraqi PM welcomes football team after World Cup qualification Play 00:47

When the ball crossed the line in Monterrey, Iraq, a nation long fractured by sectarian wounds, political rupture and decades of conflict, came together as one people. A government holiday was declared. The squad were received by Prime Minister, Shiaa Al Sudani, on their return.

After the final whistle, his mother called him. The Baghdad newspaper Al-Bilad Press reported what she said: "I prayed for you before breakfast, and I kept saying: God, let Aymen and his teammates win. I will always pray for you."

Her prayers were answered and his winning goal became the 2,527th and final goal of the entire global qualifying campaign. The last goal of a two-and-a-half-year process that involved every football nation on earth was scored by a man who grew up without a home, without a father, without a brother, and for whom football was not merely a career but a cathartic release from it all.