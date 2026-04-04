Iraq's World Cup-bound players receive heroes' welcome in Baghdad

Iraq's players received a grand welcome in Baghdad on Saturday following their dramatic qualification for the summer's Fifa World Cup.

Graham Arnold's team had an arduous final leg in their qualification journey. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East and subsequent travel restrictions meant there was uncertainty over Iraq's ability to play their play-off final against Bolivia in Mexico.

However, last-minute travel arrangements were made and the team and support staff landed in Monterrey in batches for the all important clash earlier this week.

There, Ali Al Hamadi handed Iraq a 10th-minute lead at the Monterrey Stadium before Bolivia drew level at the break through Moises Paniagua.

Aymen Hussein clinched a second-half winner as Iraq became the 48th and last team to ⁠qualify for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

After the match, coach Arnold said it was difficult to focus on the match given the situation in the Middle East.

Play Iraqi PM welcomes football team after World Cup qualification Play 00:47

“Everything that ​is going on in the Middle East made it a ‌little bit harder,” Arnold said.

“I banned ⁠social media since the day we ​got here. I did not want them to think of what ​is going ‌on in the Middle East because they had to focus on the job we had here.”

Arnold guided Australia to the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and will become the second Australian coach to lead two different teams to the finals.

Arnold ⁠said his team can now play without pressure.

“Iraq has nothing to lose,” he added. “We must go to the World Cup with a winning mentality – that’s the only way to achieve something special. Sharing the pitch with players like (Kylian) Mbappe and (Erling) Haaland is a great honour for our players.”

As the Iraqi players made the long journey back home over the weekend, many fans lined up the streets of Baghdad to greet their stars.

On Saturday, the Iraq national team also met Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Iraq are in Group I alongside France, Norway and Senegal. They made it to the World Cup after a gap of 40 years.