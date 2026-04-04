  • Iraqi players greet fans during a public reception in Baghdad after qualifying for the Fifa World Cup for the first time since 1986. Reuters
    Iraqi players greet fans during a public reception in Baghdad after qualifying for the Fifa World Cup for the first time since 1986. Reuters
  • Members of Iraq's team sit atop an open-top bus as they greet fans along the Jadriya area of central Baghdad. AFP
    Members of Iraq's team sit atop an open-top bus as they greet fans along the Jadriya area of central Baghdad. AFP
  • Iraqi players celebrate with fans in Baghdad after qualifying for the Fifa World Cup. AFP
    Iraqi players celebrate with fans in Baghdad after qualifying for the Fifa World Cup. AFP
  • Fans greet the Iraqi national team in central Baghdad. AFP
    Fans greet the Iraqi national team in central Baghdad. AFP
  • Iraq qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. AFP
    Iraq qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. AFP
  • Iraq beat Bolivia 2-1 in in Mexico to qualify for the World Cup. AFP
    Iraq beat Bolivia 2-1 in in Mexico to qualify for the World Cup. AFP

Sport

Football

Iraq's World Cup-bound players receive heroes' welcome in Baghdad

Graham Arnold's team qualified for finals after gap of 40 years

The National

April 04, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Iraq's players received a grand welcome in Baghdad on Saturday following their dramatic qualification for the summer's Fifa World Cup.

Graham Arnold's team had an arduous final leg in their qualification journey. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East and subsequent travel restrictions meant there was uncertainty over Iraq's ability to play their play-off final against Bolivia in Mexico.

However, last-minute travel arrangements were made and the team and support staff landed in Monterrey in batches for the all important clash earlier this week.

There, Ali Al Hamadi handed Iraq a 10th-minute lead at the Monterrey Stadium before Bolivia drew level at the break through Moises Paniagua.

Aymen Hussein clinched a second-half winner as Iraq became the 48th and last team to ⁠qualify for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

After the match, coach Arnold said it was difficult to focus on the match given the situation in the Middle East.

“Everything that ​is going on in the Middle East made it a ‌little bit harder,” Arnold said.

“I banned ⁠social media since the day we ​got here. I did not want them to think of what ​is going ‌on in the Middle East because they had to focus on the job we had here.”

Arnold guided Australia to the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and will become the second Australian coach to lead two different teams to the finals.

Arnold ⁠said his team can now play without pressure.

“Iraq has nothing to lose,” he added. “We must go to the World Cup with a winning mentality – that’s the only way to achieve something special. Sharing the pitch with players like (Kylian) Mbappe and (Erling) Haaland is a great honour for our players.”

As the Iraqi players made the long journey back home over the weekend, many fans lined up the streets of Baghdad to greet their stars.

On Saturday, the Iraq national team also met Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Iraq are in Group I alongside France, Norway and Senegal. They made it to the World Cup after a gap of 40 years.

Updated: April 04, 2026, 1:49 PM
IraqWorld Cup