Veteran coach Carlos Queiroz to lead Ghana at 2026 World Cup

Carlos Queiroz has been named the new national team coach of Ghana, who he will lead at the World Cup finals with group games against England, Panama and Croatia.

It will be the ninth national team job of the 73-year-old's career and his fifth consecutive World Cup finals.

The Portuguese Queiroz is the only active national team coach with four World Cup qualifications (South Africa, Portugal and Iran twice - 2000, 2010, 2014 and 2018). He is one of only three men in the history of the game to achieve that feat alongside Walter Winterbottom, always with England, and Oscar Tabarez, always with Uruguay.

The former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant coach has replaced Otto Addo. Ghana are ranked 74 in the world.

A statement from the Ghana FA read: “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars. He will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.”

With 260 matches and 140 wins with senior national teams, a record for international matches as a national team coach, Queiroz only left his position as Oman’s coach last month.

He coached Portugal for 49 games, UAE for 19, South Africa for 24, Iran for 106 and Colombia for 18. Then Queiroz had 20 games in charge of Egypt, 12 for Qatar and 12 for Oman. Countries tend to bring him in hoping that he’ll qualify for a major competition or that he’ll bring his undoubted skills as a coach to their team in that competition, such as Ghana.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the national football team of Ghana,” said Queiroz.

“Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons and unforgettable journeys all over the world. Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career. Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul.

“I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future. Together, with unity, discipline and ambition we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation. This is not just another job – it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people.”

Queiroz won’t have much time. His first match in charge will be Ghana’s friendly against Mexico at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla City on May 22. That will be his 500th career game in the dugout. They’ll then play a friendly against Wales on June 2 before a first World Cup game against Panama in Toronto. Next come England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.