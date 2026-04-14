Man United player ratings v Leeds: Carrick says Martinez red card 'absolutely shocking'

Michael Carrick described the second-half dismissal of Lisandro Martinez as “absolutely shocking” after his side’s Uefa Champions League push was checked by a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United.

Noah Okafor struck twice inside the opening 30 minutes to spark wild scenes among Leeds’ travelling fans before Martinez was sent off 11 minutes into the second period after a VAR intervention for tugging on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

United’s 10 men rallied after the break and pulled one back through Casemiro’s 59th-minute header, but Leeds held on for their first league win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

Carrick was furious that referee Paul Tierney was asked to view the pitchside monitor before showing Martinez a red card.

United’s interim head coach said: “He goes to grab his shirt and ends up touching his hair and the bobble comes out and you end up getting a red card for it.

“It’s not aggressive, there’s no jolt, there’s no tug, no sudden movement. He kind of touches it and glances through it.

“We’ve got to be careful where the game’s going if we’re giving red cards for that.

“Two arms in the face for their first goal and that’s deemed alright. It’s a shocking decision, an absolutely shocking decision.”

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens - 5/10: Stop from Calvert-Lewin after two minutes. The striker should have done better. Then he was beaten twice in the first half, the second time by a deflection. Got low to save from Calvert-Lewin on 78.

Noussair Mazraoui - 4/10: Up against it as Leeds attacked effectively using their full-backs, crossing against a fragile Manchester United defence. Shot miles over on 45. Didn’t look comfortable at right-back.

Leny Yoro - 4/10: Could only flick a head before Leeds’ opener. Needed to be stronger, but he also had a forearm in the back of his head. Deflected the second past Lammens on 29. Badly missed Harry Maguire alongside him.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10: Back for the first time in a couple of months and walked into chaos. Blocked a Calvert-Lewin effort on 28, then gave a dangerous ball to Casemiro ahead of Leeds’ second. Stopped a certain third with a heroic challenge on 45. Sent off for violent conduct on 56. A bit silly, but it wasn’t violent. Will miss Saturday’s game at Chelsea.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Leeds attacked him – successfully - throughout the first half. Booked after taking one for the team. Steadied, but a bad night for United’s defence.

Manuel Ugarte - 5/10: His first start since a home defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup. Dreadful first half saw him getting a roasting from Bruno Fernandes. Significantly better in the second, especially after Casemiro’s goal, when he did all he could covering for other players to attack.

Casemiro - 7/10: Bogle’s studs went into his ankle early on. Looked bruised by Leeds' physicality. Dropped back to play in central defence with his team reduced to 10 men. Headed a Fernandes cross in on 68 and had another header saved on the line on 86.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds. Getty Images Info

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Had United’s first shot on target on 11 minutes in after a limp start. Then shot wide after an 18th-minute run. A smart corner from him led to Casemiro’s goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Caught in possession in a first half where his team were slow in possession. Booked. Crossed for Casemiro’s goal – his 17th assist of the season – but cut a frustrated figure most of the night.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Booked for diving after 17. Shot over after 35, then on target on 63. A minute later, he got back to stop Leeds scoring a third. Never stopped running.

Benjamin Sesko - 6/10: Put through by Amad on 16, but didn’t look like he would beat his markers. Didn’t hold the ball up as well as Calvert-Lewin at the other end. More effective when he comes on than when he starts. Headed a Mbeumo cross on target on 85.

Substitutes

Diogo Dalot (On for Mazraoui on 70') - 6/10: Shot miles over, as usual, on 90.

Bryan Mbeumo (On for Amad on 70') - 6/10: His direct runs troubled Leeds, though Jaka Bijol tackled him well.