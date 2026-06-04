World Cup 2026 Group I guide: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland face off, Iraq back on big stage

The 2026 World Cup is upon us, so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group I, a section that sees Iraq's return to the big stage and features some heavy hitters.

France

Manager: Didier Deschamps. The 57-year-old has been in charge since 2012, guiding the team to World Cup glory in Russia 2018 before losing in the final to Lionel Messi's Argentina four years later. Was also runner-up when hosting Euro 2016 and led Les Bleus to a 2020/21 Uefa Nations League triumph. As a defensive midfielder for France, Deschamps captained the team to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 finals. At club level, he won multiple trophies at Marseille, Juventus and Chelsea.

Star player: Kylian Mbappe. The captain has 56 goals in 96 games for France. Helped Les Bleus win the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the final against Croatia. Was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including a hat-trick in the final defeat against Argentina. After 256 goals in 308 matches at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe moved to Real Madrid in 2024 where the goals have continued to flow – 86 in 103 games as he topped La Liga goal charts both seasons – but the trophies have not. Despite the stats, the 27-year-old has seen his commitment to Madrid called into question by fans this season.

One to watch: Michael Olise. Winger has just enjoyed a sensational season at Bayern Munich, where his 22 goals and 31 assists helped the German giants win a domestic double and reach the Uefa Champions League semi-finals, and earned him the Bundesliga Player of the Season award. The 24-year-old has won 15 caps since making his debut in 2014, registering four goals and three assists. Played an important role as France finished top of their World Cup qualification group.

Best World Cup finish: Finals number 18 for the French, who won the tournament in 1998 and 2018.

Fixtures:

June 16 (11pm UAE): France v Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

June 22 (June 23, 1am UAE): France v Iraq, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 26 (11pm UAE): Norway v France, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston.

Senegal

Manager: Pape Thiaw. Succeeded the long-serving Aliou Cisse in December 2024, guiding the team to top spot in their World Cup qualification group. Defeated hosts Morocco in January's Africa Cup Nations final but had the result overturned after Thiaw had ushered his players off the pitch during the match after a controversial penalty call. Senegal have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the decision to strip them of the title two months after the final had been played. Thiaw, 45, was banned for five games and fined $100,000 for his behaviour during that game.

Star player: Sadio Mane. One of the all-time great African players who has scored 53 goals in 126 games for Senegal, helping his country win Afcon in 2021 while also playing in this year's controversial final. Mane, 34, is also a two-time African Footballer of the Year. Moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in 2023 after a trophy-laden spell with Liverpool was followed by a title-winning season at Bayern Munich. Has scored 51 goals and provided 35 assists in 129 Nassr games, helping the Riyadh club win this season's SPL title.

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One to watch: Ismaila Sarr. Has just become the first Crystal Palace player to reach 20 goals in a season in 13 years, with nine strikes helping the Eagles win the Uefa Conference League. Was in the starting line-up as Palace won the 2025 FA Cup final, securing the first major silverware in the club's history. The 28-year-old has 19 goals and 10 assists from his 82 Senegal caps, playing in three Afcon finals and two World Cups since making his debut in 2016.

Best World Cup finish: Making their fourth finals appearance with their best effort coming at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan where they reached the quarter-finals.

Fixtures:

June 16 (11pm UAE): France v Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

June 22 (June 23, 4am UAE): Norway v Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

June 26 (11pm UAE): Senegal v Iraq, BMO Field Toronto, Canada

Iraq

Manager: Graham Arnold. Australian took charge in May 2025 having left his post as Socceroos boss the previous year. Guided the team to their second finals via the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico. Was assistant manager with Australia at the 2006 and 2010 finals and in charge of the Socceroos at the 2022 tournament, where they lost to eventual winners Argentina in the last-16. A three-time A-League Coach of the Year while at Central Coast Mariners and Sydney.

Star player: Aymen Hussein. Striker is fifth on Iraq's all-time scoring list with 33 goals in 93 appearances, including the play-off winner against Bolivia that sealed Iraq's place at this year's finals. Helped his country win the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup when he was joint-top scorer with three goals. The 33-year-old won the domestic double playing for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in 2020/21 and has twice finished as Iraqi Stars League top scorer. Scored nine goals in 16 games for Iraqi side Al Karma this season.

One to watch: Ali Al Hamadi. Became the first Iraqi to play in the Premier League, when he was brought on as a substitute against Liverpool in August 2024, and has played in the top five tiers of English football for the likes of Ipswich Town, Stoke City and Luton Town. The 24-year-old forward has scored five goals in 17 caps for Iraq, including in the win against the UAE in their qualification first leg draw last November and the opening goal in their vital play-off win over Bolivia.

Best World Cup finish: Appearing in only their second finals after losing all three group games at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Fixtures:

June 16 (June 17, 1am UAE): Iraq v Norway, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston.

June 22 (June 23, 1am UAE): France v Iraq, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 26 (11pm UAE): Senegal v Iraq, BMO Field Toronto, Canada.

Norway

Manager: Stale Solbakken. Has been in charge since 2020 and led the team to the top of their 2026 qualification group after winning all eight of their matches, including thrashing Italy 3-0 at home and 4-1 away. In his club career, the 58-year-old won the Danish title eight times and the Danish cup four times during two spells at FC Copenhagen, when he was twice Danish Manager of the Year.

Star player: Erling Haaland. Prolific striker smashed 16 goals in Norway's qualification campaign, taking his national team record to 55 in 49 matches. Has just won the Golden Boot for the third time in three seasons at Manchester City, while his 38 goals helped Pep Guardiola's side win a domestic cup double. His City record is now a phenomenal 162 goals in 198 appearances.

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One to watch: Martin Odegaard. Arsenal midfelder has just come through an injury-hit campaign but still helped the Gunners end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title and reach the Uefa Champions League final. Captain for club and country, the 27-year-old playmaker has won 67 caps since becoming his country's youngest player aged just 15 years and 253 days in a 2014 friendly against the UAE.

Best World Cup finish: Back in the finals for the first time since 1998 – when they reached the last-16. Making their fourth appearance in total.

Fixtures: