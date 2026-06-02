World Cup 2026 Group G guide: Egypt pin hopes on Salah, Belgium look to Doku and De Bruyne

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group G, where Egypt will hope Mo Salah can conjure some magic and help them progress.

Belgium

Manager: Rudi Garcia. French coach took over from Domenico Tedesco – who was sacked after a run of two wins in 10 games – at the start of 2025. Guided Belgium to the World Cup finals after finishing top of their qualifying group, unbeaten in eight matches. The 62-year-old has been a club manager in France, Italy and Saudi Arabia – for the likes of Marseille, Roma and Al Nassr. Won the French Manager of the Year award after guiding Lille to the league-and-cup double in 2010/11.

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne. Established himself as one of the all-time great playmakers during a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City. Joined Napoli last summer but saw his first season in Italy curtailed by a hamstring tear. Was Belgium's top-scorer in the qualification campaign with six goals – taking his career total to 36 from 117 caps, as well as providing 53 assists – but has seen his game time with Napoli limited and picked up a nasty facial injury during training in May. Belgium need their 34-year-old talisman fit and firing.

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One to watch: Jeremy Doku. Has just enjoyed a sparkling season with Manchester City, adding final product to his electric pace and silky skills. He ended the campaign with eight goals and 14 assists. At 23, Doku already has 41 caps, seven goals and 14 assists for Belgium and was a key player in the team's run to the finals, scoring five and assisting three in eight qualification games. Has the potential to be one of the stars of the tournament in North America.

Best World Cup finish: Have qualified 15 times for the finals with their best tournament coming at Russia 2018 where they defeated England 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

Fixtures:

June 15 (11pm UAE): Belgium v Egypt, Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 21 (11pm UAE): Belgium v Iran, SoFi Stadium, Inlgewood, California.

June 26 (June 27, 7am UAE): New Zealand v Belgium, BC Place, Vancouver.

Egypt

Manager: Hossam Hassan. Egypt's all-time top scorer with 69 goals took over as coach in 2024, guiding the Pharaohs to top spot in their World Cup qualification group, undefeated across 10 matches. The 59-year-old former Al Ain coach saw his team beaten in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by Senegal and then lost the third-place play-off to Nigeria.

Star player: Mohamed Salah. His remarkable Liverpool career has just come to an end after scoring 257 goals and providing 123 assists in 442 games, winning every major club trophy going. He fell out with manager Arne Slot this season, resulting in his departure this summer. His best hope for international silverware is Afcon, where he is a two-time runner-up, but at 33, his time is running out. Has 67 goals in 115 caps and it would be a fitting finale if he can help Egypt win a game for the first time at a World Cup having failed at their previous three finals appearances.

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One to watch: Omar Marmoush. Had a tough season with club side Manchester City, where he scored just three times in the Premier League, although did notch doubles in FA Cup and League Cup wins over Newcastle United. Egypt will be hoping the 27-year-old forward, like attacking partner Salah, will take out his frustrations on opponents in North America and add to his 11 goals in 48 international appearances.

Best World Cup finish: Set for their fourth tournament but have yet to navigate their way out of the opening stage or avoid defeat in seven matches.

Fixtures:

June 15 (11pm UAE): Belgium v Egypt, Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 21 (June 22, 5am UAE): New Zealand v Egypt, BC Place, Vancouver.

June 26 (June 27, 7am UAE): Egypt v Iran, Lumen Field, Seattle.

Iran

Manager: Amir Ghalenoei. Began his second spell as coach in March 2023, having previously been in charge for 11 months between 2006 and 2007. Led Iran to the 2023 Asian Cup semi-finals where they lost to hosts and eventual champions Qatar, and then to top spot in their World Cup qualifying group. The 62-year-old is the most successful coach in Iran Pro League history, winning five titles and two cups while with Esteghlal and Sepahan.

Star player: Mehdi Taremi. Veteran striker was second top-scorer in AFC World Cup qualification with 10 goals, taking his Iran tally to 59 in 103 appearances. Has major tournament experience having represented Iran at two World Cups and two Asian Cups. In his club career, the 33-year-old enjoyed a prolific spell in Portugal with Porto, where he scored 91 times in 182 appearances, winning seven trophies in four seasons. Joined Olympiacos last summer and ended the campaign with 16 goals in 39 games for the Greek side.

One to watch: Saman Ghoddos. Attacking midfielder who has played football in Sweden, France and England and currently plies his trade in the UAE with Pro League Kalba, where he made 27 appearances this season, scoring five and assisting four. The 32-year-old made two friendly appearances for Sweden – his country of birth – but switched allegiances to represent the country of his parents. Has now won 65 Iran caps and will be hoping for more game time than at the 2018 finals where he made three brief substitute appearances.

Best World Cup finish: Will be going into their seventh tournament having now qualified for four in a row. Yet to make it out of the group stage, although went close at Russia 2018 when they missed out on the last-16 by a single point.

Fixtures:

June 15 (June 16, 5am UAE): Iran v New Zealand, SoFi Stadium, Inlgewood, California.

June 21 (11pm UAE): Belgium v Iran, SoFi Stadium, Inlgewood, California.

June 26 (June 27, 7am UAE): Egypt v Iran, Lumen Field, Seattle.

New Zealand

Manager: Darren Bazeley. The Englishman will become the first to have coached teams at Fifa Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups, the men's Olympics football tournament and the senior World Cup once it kicks off in North America. After playing for Watford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Walsall in England, Bazeley – now 53 – moved to New Zealand where he began a coaching career that would see him work his way through the national team age groups before taking over the seniors in 2023.

Star player: Chris Wood. Veteran striker's move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest in 2023 saw him enjoy the most prolific spell of his English top-flight career, scoring 34 goals over the next two seasons. The 34-year-old missed a large chunk of the 2025/26 season due to knee surgery but should be fit to lead the line for New Zealand. The captain is aiming to add to his 45 goals and 88 caps, having scored nine goals in their qualification campaign.

One to watch: Elijah Just. The winger's move to Scottish Premiership club Motherwell last summer has proven hugely successful with Just scoring seven and assisting eight times to help the club to a fourth-place finish. For New Zealand, the 26-year-old chipped in with four goals to help them qualify for the finals in North America, taking his tally to nine in 42 caps. Just has said the team aims to reach the knockout stages.

Best World Cup finish: Competing at the finals for a third time having previously qualified for the 1982 (losing all three in Spain) and 2010 (drawing all three in South Africa) tournaments.

Fixtures: