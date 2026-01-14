Afcon 2025: Heartbreak for Mohamed Salah and Egypt as Sadio Mane powers Senegal into final

Seven-time champions Egypt saw their Africa Cup of Nations campaign come to an end as Sadio Mane powered Senegal to a hard-fought win in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Al Nassr star Mane scored in the 78th minute of a tense clash in Tangiers.

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form this campaign netting four goals but could not stop Senegal from securing a spot in the final.

Senegal thus made it to their third Afcon final in the last four editions, while Salah's dream of winning Afcon remained unfulfilled.

Senegal ⁠dominated most of the match with Egypt not having any shots at goal or even forcing a corner before they conceded.

Senegal found it tough to break down a resolute Egypt defence. They got the winner thanks to a lucky deflection ‍that set up Mane’s chance.

The first-half was a game of attrition with the only real chance coming in the 19th minute when Nicolas Jackson fired a shot from the edge of the box but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Senegal suffered a setback when captain Kalidou Koulibaly suffered a groin injury midway through the first half but not before he had been booked for a foul on Omar Marmoush, which ruled him out of the final.

Senegal dominated possession and the Pharaohs eventually bucked under pressure.

In the 78th minute, Lamine Camara’s effort from the edge of the area was blocked but it fell to Mane nearby and he wasted no time striking just inside the post beyond Mohamed El Shenawy.

After Senegal scored, Egypt were pushed into action with three strikers ‍brought on in a late.

Substitute Ahmed Zizo’s shot in stoppage ⁠time, which ‌Edouard Mendy saved, was their only effort of substance.

Defeat ended Salah’s hopes of securing a ⁠first title with his national team. He had twice been a losing finalist at the Cup of Nations.