'Impossible': Cristiano Ronaldo complains after being subbed in Al Nassr's defeat to title rivals Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he was substituted late on in Al Nassr's 3-1 defeat to Al Hilal to fall even further behind their Riyadh rivals in the title race.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had given Nassr the perfect start, breaking the deadlock on 42 minutes to cap a dominant first half for Jorge Jesus' men.

However, three unanswered second-half goals courtesy of Salem Al Dawsari and Ruben Neves penalties and a Mohamed Kanno effort sealed an emphatic comeback and took Simone Inzaghi's side seven points clear of their rivals at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Even in defeat, the after-match focus remained on Ronaldo. With Nassr trailing by a single goal, Jorge Jesus hooked the Portuguese superstar in the 83rd minute, with Ronaldo making clear his displeasure at the decision as he left the field.

The 40-year-old shook his head in disbelief near the centre circle before walking slowly to the touchline. He waved his arms emphatically and appeared to mouth the word "impossible" as he headed off to be replaced by midfielder Wesley.

Though he exchanged a brief handshake with his compatriot, it was clear what Ronaldo thought of the decision.

The win pushed Al Hilal seven points clear at the top, flipping the script from just weeks earlier when they held a four-point lead.

Al Nassr's form has nosedived after an impressive run of 10 straight league wins to open the season. They have since suffered three losses and a draw in their last four matches, raising questions about their title credentials.

Ronaldo's goal was the 959th of a prolific career, but the former Real Madrid striker is yet to win any major silverware since moving to the Kingdom three years ago after having his contract at Manchester United terminated.

Nassr played the majority of the second half down to 10 men after goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi was sent off on the hour mark.

Just moments after Mohamed Simakan had given away the penalty allowing Al Dawsari to equalise from the penalty spot, Hilal midfielder Neves went down after a coming together with Al Aqidi, clutching his face.

Initially shown a yellow card, the Nassr keeper had his punishment upgraded to a red card after a VAR review.