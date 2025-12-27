Cristiano Ronaldo brace hands Al Nassr record 10th consecutive win in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form as he scored twice to help Al Nassr ⁠beat Al Okhdood ​3-0 on Saturday. Al Nassr thus became ​the first team in ‌Saudi Pro League history to win their opening ​10 matches, setting a new record and extending their perfect start to the season.

Ronaldo opened the ‌scoring in the 31st minute with a close-range ‍finish after a ‍corner and added a spectacular backheel in first-half ⁠stoppage time to take his tally to 12 goals this season.

The Portuguese forward now sits joint-top of the scoring chart alongside teammate Joao Felix, who sealed the victory with a late strike in second-half stoppage time.

The win keeps Al Nassr top of the table with 30 points from 10 matches, four clear of nearest rivals Al Hilal. By achieving 10 consecutive ⁠wins, Al Nassr surpassed the ​previous best start ‍in the league’s history — nine straight victories by Al Hilal ⁠in ‌the 2018/19 season under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who ⁠now leads Al Nassr.

Ronaldo ⁠had a third goal ruled out for offside in the 65th minute. Still, Ronaldo moved closer to the coveted mark of 1,000 career goals. His brace on Saturday took his senior career tally to 956.

Ronaldo celebrated the result on social media, posting "Hard work is the way to success!"

At 40 years of age, Ronaldo seems in vintage form on and off the pitch. A few months back, financial media firm Bloomberg reported that the Portugal and Al Nassr star had became football's first billionaire player.

Detailing Ronaldo's wealth, the Bloomberg billionaires index stated that the 40-year-old's career earnings, investments and endorsements now amount to a net worth of $1.4bn.

