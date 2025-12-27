Rayan Cherki powers Manchester City's title charge with victory over Nottingham Forest

Rayan Cherki bolstered Manchester City's title charge as the France midfielder capped a superb display with the late goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side survived a scare from Forest to provisionally move to the top of the Premier League.

Cherki set up Tijjani Reijnders' second-half opener at the City Ground and blasted the winner after Omari Hutchinson equalised with his first goal for Forest.

City have won eight successive games in all competitions, including six in a row in the league.

They sit one point clear of second-placed Arsenal, who will return to the top of the table if they beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium later on Saturday.

The day, however, belonged to French midfielder Cherki.

"When the games come ‍we need just one thing: to win. We take the points because the ⁠championship is so long and so hard, so today is a big win," Cherki told TNT Sports.

"It's good for the team because the game was not simple."

City dominated possession in a goalless first half but struggled to break down Forest's compact defensive shape, with striker Erling Haaland largely isolated up front.

Forest's best chance fell to Morgan Gibbs-White, who failed to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross from behind the defence early in the game.

The breakthrough came within three minutes of the restart when Cherki slipped the ball through for Reijnders and the Dutchman fired home from an angle to make it 1-0.

But City's lead lasted ⁠only six minutes as Forest launched a swift counter-attack ​that ended with Igor Jesus ‍crossing for Hutchinson, who took his shot first-time and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to score his first goal ⁠for the ‌club.

Forest sensed victory but squandered chances when Jesus and Nicolo Savona both shot over, ⁠while at the other end Phil Foden's effort was well saved by goalkeeper ⁠John Victor.

City's sustained pressure finally paid off when Josko Gvardiol headed down a corner kick for Cherki, who took it on the half-volley and sent a low drive from the edge of the box into the back of the net to restore their lead.

Forest's loss also extended Sean Dyche's winless record against Guardiola to 17 Premier League games, the longest winless streak for a manager against another in the league.

City manager Guardiola said it was a really important result for the team.

"That's a really, really, really big three points," Guardiola told TNT Sports.

"We have 18 games played so we have now finished the first leg. And in the second we know that coming is a lot of games like today. The Premier League is tougher, tougher, tougher, but it is important to be there. Winning or losing today would not mean it's over, we have many games."

