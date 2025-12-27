Manchester United ratings v Newcastle: Brilliant performance from Dorgu, Heaven and Martinez

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim lauded the fight shown by the team even though their Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United was ⁠not convicning.

Patrick Dorgu scored ​in the first half before United were forced to hold fort against multiple Newcastle chances after the break and especially towards the end. United rose to fifth in the Premier League standings, and that was good enough for the manager.

"Especially if you see the second half, we managed to defend, sometimes with a back six, but we ‌suffered together, and that is a good feeling," Amorim said. "If we have always this spirit, ‍we are going to win ‍so, so, so many games.

"I think it's something that we need, to feel that we ⁠can win sometimes without playing so well, that we can win games with the spirit and with the togetherness in the team."

United also registered just a second clean sheet of the season despite Newcastle having 67 per cent possession and 16 shots on goal. Amorim was also missing a number of key players, including injured captain Bruno Fernandes and the absent Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

A top-five finish is likely to be enough to secure a place in the Champions League next year due to English sides' strong start to this season's European competitions.

Newcastle's hopes of a return to the Champions League, however, are fading. Eddie Howe's team sit 11th, having won just once in nine league games on the road this season.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Saved an early Bruno Guimaraes header. Busy in the second half as Newcastle came back far stronger. Solid and got better as the game went on. Big roar when he came out to get a 93rd minute cross. A rare clean sheet – but against a team who seldom score away from home.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: Should have made it 2-0 on 72 mins after bringing a ball down beautifully, but put the ball over the Stretford End bar with his weaker left foot. Beaten a couple of times in the second half.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10: Tough and aggressive against the far taller Nick Woltemade. Even won a header against him. Made sure he left a dangerous cross on 40. Went down on 63 and there was a VAR appeal that there had been a handball, but it wasn’t given. Trusted with the ball – because he’s very good on it - in difficult moments. Applauded when he left the pitch.

Ayden Heaven - 8/10: Calm amid the storm around him. Turned calmly under pressure, especially in that frantic, scrappy second half. Best game so far. A bargain for £1 million. Player of the match.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Left back with no winger in front of him. Yellow card for taking too long on a throw in. For a team who had only 32 per cent possession, had to get any advantage he could.

Casemiro - 6/10: Headed over on three minutes off a corner. Brought off after 60 and he looked like he couldn’t believe it. The coach justified it by saying he felt he might struggle with Newcastle making a lot of corner runs.

Manuel Ugarte - 6/10: Good opportunity on 9, but, like Matheus Cunha, gave the ball away too cheaply. Nice turn on 35 showed he did have some confidence. Turned a ball over which led to Benjamin Sesko hitting the ball.

Patrick Dorgu - 8/10: Ahead of Dalot and played a lovely low ball to Sesko on 10. Then scored a belter of a first United goal, a perfectly placed volley on 25. Shot on target seven minutes later on his weaker foot. Some dogged defending, too. Then he moved to the left, rampaging at times. The high numbers of transitions helped his game.

Mason Mount - 7/10: In a triangle ahead of Casemiro and Ugarte. Came off at half time as a precaution having felt something.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Gave the ball away a couple of times early on to put his team under pressure. Then he had a shot from the left after a mazy run in the move before the opener. He came alive and glided past Lewis Miley with the ball. Looked a threat in danger area and ran forward on 80 before shooting wide with a poor finish. Booked after 93 as United tried to see the game out.

Benjamin Sesko - 6/10: Turned slowly on a Dorgu cross on 11, but he struck well wide. Hit the top of the crossbar on 59 and came off seconds later. Some neat link up play before that but he needs goals.

Substitutes

Jack Fletcher (Mount, HT) - 6/10: Went alongside Ugarte. Made two smart challenges playing in an injury hit side.

Leny Yoro (Casemiro, 60') - 6/10: Went back to right back in what looked like a 4-4-2 but, according to his coach, looked like a back six at times.

Joshua Zirkzee (Sesko, 60') - 4/10: He’d been jeered by his own fans in the equivalent. Had to hold the ball up better, needs to run more. Made a nice run and some tidy passes.

Tyrell Malacia (Shaw, 86') - N/A: Hadn’t played for United since January in a Europa League game. Couple of good tackles and interceptions.

Tyler Fredricson (Martinez, 86') - N/A: Went as a centre back. Had an unenviable record of being on the losing team whenever he played for United. Not this time. Two good headed clearances.

