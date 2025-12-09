Man United defender Ayden Heaven on Wolves win, gaining Ruben Amorim's trust and targeting a return to Europe

Manchester United’s defender Ayden Heaven, 19, has started the club’s last two Premier League games at home to West Ham and away to Wolves on Monday.

The Londoner has only previously played 28 minutes of league football this season – though he’s impressed in his four appearances last season.

United ran out 4-1 winners against bottom club Wolves as captain Bruno Fernandes scoring twice, while Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount were also on target. United had 27 shots, their most in a Premier League game under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

Wolves, who have now lost eight games in a row, did end a 540-minute wait for a goal when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored in first-half injury-time to make it 1-1.

Victory lifted Amorim's men up to sixth in the table, just one point behind fourth-place Crystal Palace but still eight shy of leaders Arsenal.

Heaven, who completed a move from Arsenal on February 1, spoke to The National after Monday’s game at Molineux.

Q: You must feel good after that win?

A: We dropped points in the last game and this was the chance to go and redeem ourselves and get more points. I feel like we did that, especially in the second half.

What did the manager say to you at half-time? You were in such control and it must have been frustrating to conceded just before the break.

We knew it wasn't good enough that we conceded. He just told us to do what we can do and we did that as you saw.

What does it say about the manager's trust in you that you started two Premier League games in a row?

There's so many great defenders at this club that he's trusting you to be at the middle of that defence.

He’s trusting me a lot. I feel like I’m working hard every day in training and I’m showing he can trust me in the games that I’m playing.

Maybe it was rust at the start of the West Ham game because you grew into it.

No, I wouldn’t say rust. I felt confident. West Ham are a good team and they started well.

This season it feels like could be anything for United. Do you feel like you can kick on?

If we carry on how we did today with this same team then we can go as high as possible.

What’s Bruno Fernandes like?

He’s unbelievable, a great leader. You can see the things he does on the pitch. He’s a great teammate to have on the pitch.

You had two experienced players alongside you, in Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw, though maybe not centre-backs by trade. What are they like?

I’m enjoying it because knowing you have that experience around you, you are not scared to go on the front foot and not scared of what you leave behind either. They’re always there when I need them.

You can go a lot higher now if you build upon this, five unbeaten away and you can really start racking up the results.

We’ve just got to do what we did today in every game.

Three out of the next four games are at Old Trafford, that must give you a great opportunity to kick on.

Of course, playing at Old Trafford, you can’t say no to that. It’s a real boost to us and it will work in our favour.

It's an opportunity to build up some real momentum in the season, isn't it?

We want to win as many games as possible. Hopefully we can be in Europe next season, which I think we'll do.

Is that a stated aim to get back into Europe this year?

Of course, that's where Manchester United belong, so I feel like we can just continue how we did today and we’ll be back when we belong.

Can we just ask about your journey? It's only 11 months since you joined this club. Has it surpassed your expectations? Have you got more chances than you expected?

I thought I was a good player I knew that I first had to gain the trust of the manager and slowly I know I’m doing that. Yeah, I feel like I’m doing well at the moment, but I’ve just got to keep working.

