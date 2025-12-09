Premier League team of the week: Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings as Xavi Simons steps up for Spurs

Manchester United restored some much-needed momentum with a convincing 4-1 win over Wolves at Old Trafford, a result that injects fresh belief into Ruben Amorim’s side as the Premier League moves into its busy winter period.

Bruno Fernandes led the charge with a brace as United ran away in the second half, responding to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s early reply for Wolves to secure a statement victory that lifts United into sixth place and hands the basement side a fresh body blow.

Aston Villa produced the weekend’s headline upset by halting Arsenal’s title charge with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park. It was Arsenal’s second league defeat of the season, an outcome that has reopened the title race and tightened the top of the table. Unai Emery’s side showed resilience and tactical nous against Mikel Arteta’s previously imperious leaders.

Manchester City did their part to remain in the hunt, cruising to a 3-0 win over Sunderland to keep the pressure on the summit. City’s composed display underlined Pep Guardiola’s depth and quality, and them moving within striking distance of the leaders Arsenal will ensure the title race remains competitive.

Crystal Palace continued their impressive surge, moving into the Uefa Champions League places after a last-gasp 2-1 win at Fulham. Marc Guehi’s late header secured three points that take Palace into the top four and highlight Oliver Glasner’s side as one of the season’s surprise packages.

Tottenham got back to winning ways with victory at home over Brentford, while West Ham remain in the bottom three after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Brighton.

Here is our Premier League team of the week (3-5-2 formation).

Goalkeeper

Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth): Made a string of fine saves to keep Chelsea at bay.

Defenders

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): Scored a wonderful goal to set Aston Villa on their way to a 2-1 win over Arsenal that took Villa to within three points of the Premier League leaders. Was excellent defensively, too.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace): Earned his team another win with a goal at Fulham that lifted the Eagles into fourth place. Was a target for Liverpool last summer. It remains to be seen whether the Reds will revive their interest in the England defender in January.

Djed Spence (Tottenham): Didn't allow Brentford a sniff of the ball and unlucky not to score on one of his many forays forward.

Midfielders

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle): An automatic selection on account of scoring direct from a corner. The Brazilian is the heartbeat of Newcastle. Excellent passing range, protects his defence and calculates when to join the attack. Was excellent against Burnley.

Bruno Fernandes (Man United): Took control of proceedings in the second half as United turned the screw on hapless Wolves. Scored twice and set up his teammates with cute passes.

Anton Stach (Leeds United): Breezed into Liverpool's area to score a deserved equaliser. Always wants the ball and never shirks a tackle.

Xavi Simons (Tottenham): Has failed to justify his hefty price tag since joining from RB Leipzig but was excellent in the win at Brentford. Laid on the assist for Richarlison and then lost and won the ball back before striding half the pitch to score Spurs' second.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton): Has helped transform Everton from relegation survivors to genuine top-half contenders. Was terrific against Nottingham Forest and rounded off the scoring with a well-taken goal.

Strikers

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool): Took a knock early on after being clattered by the goalkeeper but dusted himself off to score twice in the 3-3 draw at Leeds. Liverpool lost their shape when he was replaced midway through the second half.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds): Put himself about and was more than up for the physical challenge of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. The power on his penalty gave Alisson no chance despite going the right way.

Manager

Daniel Farke (Leeds): Eased the pressure on his own position by masterminding four points against first Chelsea then Liverpool.

